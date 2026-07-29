Bloxley Opens EU Early Access, Bringing Multi-Currency Accounts and AI-Driven Finance to Its First Users

EU early access marks the first chapter in a global rollout, which, subject to regulatory approvals and infrastructure readiness, is planned to reach the US before the end of 2026

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxley, the AI-driven fintech platform built for people who live, earn, and spend across borders, will open early access to users across the European Union starting 10 August 2026. The milestone marks Bloxley's first real-world users on EU infrastructure and the opening chapter of a broader rollout to the globally mobile generation the platform was designed to serve, including a planned US launch before the end of 2026.

For a generation that routinely holds income in one currency, pays rent in another, and travels to a third, the practical experience of managing money has remained surprisingly cumbersome. Switching between accounts, absorbing exchange fees that vary by provider and sometimes by day, and navigating different banking systems for different parts of life adds up to a problem that existing financial tools have tended to work around rather than solve. The answer Bloxley is building is not a better version of a traditional account, but a genuinely different architecture: one account that holds multiple currencies, a payment handle that works like a username rather than a string of numbers, and an AI assistant that turns a spoken instruction into a completed financial action.

Users joining through early access will be among the first to access Bloxley's core product suite on EU infrastructure. That includes the multi-currency account for holding, sending, and receiving across currencies without unnecessary conversions, @BloxID payment handles that remove the need to share account details for peer-to-peer transfers, and virtual card creation for subscriptions, travel, and online purchases.

"This launch is the moment Bloxley stops being a platform we have been building and starts being a platform people are actually living with," said Imanuel Kaiser, Co-Founder and President. "Early access is intentionally limited, because the feedback we receive in these first weeks will shape everything that follows."

The EU launch runs on infrastructure built to support real financial activity from day one, with payment rails spanning more than 23 currencies and 100 countries. That foundation gives Bloxley the scale and compliance backbone to onboard real users with confidence while the product continues to develop around their actual needs.

"Launching in the EU is a milestone we have been working toward since the company was founded," said Leon Fischer-Brocks, Co-Founder and CEO. "The globally mobile user we built for is disproportionately European, and this launch is the first step in putting Bloxley directly into the hands of the people it was always designed for."

Early access invitations will be issued on a rolling basis from 10 August 2026. Users interested in joining the early access cohort can register their interest at https://waitlist.bloxley.com/.

About Bloxley

Bloxley is an AI-driven fintech platform built for the globally mobile generation: people who live, earn, and spend across borders and need a financial platform that moves with them. Its core products include multi-currency accounts for holding, sending, and receiving in multiple currencies, @BloxID payment handles that replace account numbers with a simple personal identifier, and MoneyPenny, a voice-to-action AI finance assistant that translates natural language into financial action. Bloxley's cross-border infrastructure is powered through its partnership with Equals, a provider with more than 20 years of experience supporting over 20,000 businesses across 140+ currencies and 190+ countries. Bloxley is headquartered in London, operating as Bloxley UK Ltd at 128 City Road. For more information, visit bloxley.com.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Certain features described herein are in development and may not be available to all users at launch, subject to regulatory approval and jurisdiction.

SOURCE Bloxley US Inc.