Bloxley Partners with Crassula to Power Next-Generation Banking Services Across Europe

New partnership enables AI-driven neobank to scale innovative financial services across EU markets

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxley, the AI-driven hybrid neobank reimagining financial services for Gen Z and Millennials, today announced a strategic partnership with Crassula, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. This collaboration will power Bloxley's European banking infrastructure, enabling the company to deliver its innovative suite of financial services, including multi-currency accounts, simplified payment handles, and AI-powered banking features, to customers across the EU.

The partnership comes as Bloxley accelerates its international expansion following a successful €2.5M seed funding round. By leveraging Crassula's robust, compliant banking infrastructure, Bloxley will be able to rapidly scale its operations while maintaining the seamless, user-friendly experience that has resonated with digitally-native users.

Crassula's white-label BaaS platform provides the regulatory framework and technological backbone that allows fintechs to launch and scale banking products without building infrastructure from scratch. For Bloxley, this means faster time-to-market across European territories while ensuring full compliance with EU financial regulations.

"We're building the bank that our generation actually wants to use: one that speaks our language, understands our financial reality, and leverages AI to make banking genuinely helpful rather than just digital," said Leon Fischer-Brocks, Bloxley Co-Founder & CEO. "Partnering with Crassula gives us the infrastructure foundation we need to focus on what we do best: creating innovative experiences that solve real problems for our users. Their platform allows us to move fast while maintaining the security and compliance our customers deserve."

The collaboration will support Bloxley's core product offerings, including @BloxID, a simplified payment handle that eliminates the need for sharing complex account details, and the company's upcoming AI banking capabilities designed to provide voice-to-action banking and real-time budget coaching.

"Crassula is our 'connecting hub' making our API-first approach scalable while not compromising security in any way," said Imanuel Kaiser, Co-Founder & President, Bloxley. "Crassula helps us with the Bloxley digital asset capabilities, as we expand our service offering to become the ultimate consumer financial layer. This partnership positions us uniquely in the market: we can move at the speed of a fintech startup while delivering the security and reliability users expect from their primary financial institution."

For Crassula, the partnership represents another milestone in powering the next wave of innovative fintech solutions across Europe.

"Bloxley represents exactly the kind of fintech innovation we built Crassula to support. Their AI-native approach to banking for a globally connected generation is genuinely exciting, and our platform is designed to give companies like Bloxley the infrastructure confidence to move fast without compromise. We're proud to be the backbone behind their European expansion and look forward to growing alongside them," said Ivan Sharov, CEO of Crassula.

The partnership positions Bloxley to continue its expansion across key European markets including Germany and the broader EU, complementing the company's planned 2026 launch in the United States.

About Bloxley

Bloxley is an AI-driven neobank designed for Gen Z and Millennials who demand more from their financial services. With features including @BloxID simplified payment handles, multi-currency accounts, stablecoin integration, and AI-powered banking assistance, Bloxley is building the financial infrastructure for how people actually live and work in a globalized, digital world. Recently backed by €2.5M in seed funding, Bloxley is expanding across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Learn more at bloxley.com.

About Crassula

Crassula is a Banking-as-a-Service platform that enables fintechs and financial institutions to launch and scale innovative banking products. With a focus on compliance, security, and modern technology infrastructure, Crassula powers the next generation of financial services across Europe. Learn more at crassula.io.

SOURCE Bloxley US Inc.