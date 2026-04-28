Bloxley Partners with Equals Money | Railsr to Power European Financial Infrastructure

AI-Driven Neobank Selects Equals Money As Strategic Partner To Power Multi-Currency Capabilities And Cross-Border Payment Solutions Infrastructure

WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxley, the AI-driven hybrid neobank transforming financial services for Gen Z and Millennials, today announced a strategic partnership with Equals Money | Railsr, an FCA-regulated Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and Payments Institution (PI).

Equals Money | Railsr will power Bloxley's European financial infrastructure, enabling seamless cross-border banking capabilities through its embedded finance and payments solutions.

The partnership leverages Equals Money's 18+ years of regulated payments expertise serving over 50,000 businesses, with a robust infrastructure spanning payments in 38+ currencies.

Bloxley combines streamlined account setup and real-time spending visibility with innovative @BloxID handles that replace traditional account numbers, enabling instant peer-to-peer transfers and simplified payment requests. The platform is expanding throughout 2026 with low-cost international transfers and transparent cross-border payments designed for globally connected digital natives.

Through the partnership, Bloxley will integrate Equals Money's multi-currency account capabilities, international payment rails, and enterprise-grade security features into its platform, creating reliable, compliant, modern payment experiences for its customers.

"We built Bloxley on the belief that everyone deserves wings for their money. Financial empowerment shouldn't be complicated or reserved for the few," said Leon Fischer-Brocks, Bloxley Co-Founder & CEO. "Partnering with Equals Money gives us access to infrastructure that's powered major global brands while maintaining the agility we need as an AI-first platform. Their multi-currency expertise complements our vision perfectly as we prepare to launch in the US and expand internationally."

The integration supports Bloxley's core mission to simplify everyday finances through thoughtful technology. Following its recent €2.5M seed funding round at a $25M valuation, Bloxley is positioning itself as a new category of financial services—one that combines premium functionality with elegant simplicity. The Equals Money partnership directly enables several of Bloxley's differentiated features, including support for multiple currencies within a single account and seamless international money movement.

"We're excited to support Bloxley's vision for the next generation of money movement," said Ian Strafford-Taylor, CEO of Equals Money. "Their commitment to putting people first and making financial services genuinely empowering aligns with our own mission to deliver embedded payments capabilities with premium customer support. Bloxley is the perfect example of our specialist support for businesses that operate internationally and manage payments at scale."

"Traditional banking infrastructure was built for a different era," added Imanuel, Co-Founder and President of Bloxley. "By partnering with forward-thinking infrastructure providers like Equals Money, we're able to cut through decades of legacy systems and deliver experiences our members actually want, whether that's managing multiple currencies effortlessly or moving money internationally without friction. This partnership is fundamental to our ability to serve the borderless, digital-first generation we're building for."

This partnership represents a crucial infrastructure milestone for Bloxley as it scales toward its public launch. The addition of Equals Money's European payment capabilities positions Bloxley to support its members' increasingly global financial lives from day one.

Equals Money brings proven enterprise-grade capabilities including safeguarded and segregated accounts, dual-authorization payment approvals, 365-day customer support, and long-standing relationships across tier-one global banking and payment networks. The company has earned trust from major global brands including Dr Martens, Burger King, and Caffè Nero, demonstrating the institutional-quality infrastructure now powering Bloxley's consumer-focused platform.

With initial support for four countries at launch, and plans for continued international expansion, Bloxley is architecting a truly borderless banking experience. The Equals Money partnership provides the technical foundation to make that vision real while maintaining the security, compliance, and reliability of modern money demands.

Disclaimer: Bloxley is currently in pre-launch. Certain features, including AI-enabled functionality, multi-currency capabilities, and international payment services, are under development and are not yet available to users. References to future products or services reflect Bloxley's current plans and intentions and are subject to change, regulatory requirements, and partner availability.

About Bloxley

Bloxley is an AI-driven hybrid neobank transforming financial services for Gen Z and Millennials. Founded in 2022 by Leon Fischer-Brocks and Imanuel Kaiser, Bloxley combines premium functionality with thoughtful simplicity through innovative features including @BloxID money usernames, multi-currency support, stablecoin integration, and planned AI-powered capabilities like voice-to-action banking and real-time budget coaching. Following a €2.5M seed round at a $25M valuation, Bloxley is preparing for a 2026 launch in the US market with initial support for four countries. Learn more at www.bloxley.com.

About Equals Money

Equals Money | Railsr is an FCA-regulated Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and Payment Institution (PI) in the UK and leading provider of multi-currency accounts, international payments, and business spending solutions. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive money movement solution that empowers businesses and brands to embed financial services into their customer journeys, enhance operational efficiency and make spend management seamless and straightforward. These services are backed by cutting-edge technology, expert support and rigorous compliance solutions.

SOURCE Bloxley US Inc.