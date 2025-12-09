Bloxley Raises $2.5M at $25M Valuation to Launch AI-Native Consumer Finance Platform in the US

Bloxley prepares for Q1 2026 launch with a foundation for automation-led financial tools and conversational AI.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxley, the AI-native consumer finance platform, has raised $2.5 million at a $25 million valuation to launch in the United States and develop a structured rollout of automation-driven financial features. The round was led by a global family office with deep experience in financial infrastructure.

Bloxley is preparing for a public launch in Q1 2026. The company enters the market as consumer expectations shift toward automation, behavioural intelligence, and simple user experience. The new capital supports Bloxley's staged rollout, allowing the company to launch a stable foundation first and introduce advanced automation and AI features throughout 2026.

Bloxley is built on an AI-native architecture, where automation and real-time intelligence form the foundation of the product rather than a layer added later. The system is designed to interpret real financial behaviour, support everyday decisions, and enable a new category of adaptive consumer finance.

Leon Fisher-Brocks, CEO, Bloxley, says, "Most financial AI is designed to optimise the institution. Bloxley is built for the user. The platform analyses real financial behaviour and responds in ways that feel natural and useful. It helps people plan ahead, reduce uncertainty, and navigate their finances with greater clarity."

Core launch features (Q1 2026)

Bloxley's initial release provides a clean, reliable foundation for consumer banking designed to provide:

Streamlined account setup

Smooth money movement

Up-to-date balance and spending visibility

Personalised physical and virtual debit cards

@BloxID. Simple @handles that replace account numbers for easier social and professional payments

Simple @handles that replace account numbers for easier social and professional payments SpeedPay via a simple @BloxID Handle allowing instant, fee-free transfers between Bloxley users to support daily peer-to-peer payments

allowing instant, fee-free transfers between Bloxley users to support daily peer-to-peer payments An expressive mobile app designed for creators and digital natives

In development for phased rollout throughout 2026:

MoneyPenny AI. A voice and text assistant for natural-language budgeting, spending visibility, and educational tools to help users plan their financial future.





A voice and text assistant for natural-language budgeting, spending visibility, and educational tools to help users plan their financial future. Smart Insights. Behaviour-based observations and nudges designed to support better decisions and financial stability.





Behaviour-based observations and nudges designed to support better decisions and financial stability. Payment Links and Bill Splitting. Tools for requesting payments or dividing expenses with Bloxley and non-Bloxley users.





Tools for requesting payments or dividing expenses with Bloxley and non-Bloxley users. Low-Cost International Transfers. Transparent cross-border payments for globally connected digital natives.





Transparent cross-border payments for globally connected digital natives. Custom Card Design. Expanded card personalisation options aligned with Gen Z's preference for expressive financial tools.

Imanuel Kaiser, President, Bloxley, says, "We are building Bloxley to create a new category of AI-enabled consumer finance. The phased rollout allows us to deliver a stable foundation first, then layer in advanced automation in a controlled and predictable way. Our goal is to combine clarity, design, and intelligence so the experience feels natural and genuinely helpful for the user."

Compliance and infrastructure powered by Mbanq

Bloxley uses Mbanq's embedded finance platform for its regulatory framework, compliance stack, and core financial services.

Bloxley's microservices architecture allows for fast iteration and creates flexibility to explore future features such as lending, investing, business tools, and AI-enabled financial wellness services.

About Bloxley

Bloxley is a US-based, AI-native finance platform that offers modern financial tools designed to be intuitive, personal, and expressive. Built from the ground up with automation, design, and real-world usability at its core, Bloxley's app empowers users to manage money with confidence and clarity. www.bloxley.com

Disclaimer:

Features and timelines reflect Bloxley's current roadmap and may change. Availability varies by jurisdiction and is subject to regulatory review. Any valuation figures or amounts referenced are based on information from the company and the terms of the round and should be treated as estimates. Bloxley is a financial technology company, not a bank; banking services are provided by our U.S. bank partner(s). AI features offer informational insights only and are not financial advice.

SOURCE Bloxley US Inc.