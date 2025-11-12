BLOXX Launches World's First Home Equity Subscription, Creating a New Residential Asset Class

BLOXX's new home equity subscription aims to unlock homeownership for 1 million renters globally, starting with just 1% deposit

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxx, a fintech founded by former banking executive Chris Smith and co-founder Cliff Curtis, today announced the global launch of its home equity subscription platform. The platform introduces a revolutionary new route to homeownership, allowing individuals to build equity from day one without taking a mortgage.

This new asset class enables a portion of the $300t to be diverted into the BLOXX financial system, which offers a subscription-based ownership model where users begin with a 1% deposit and pay a fixed monthly subscription to acquire an increasing share of equity over time. After five years, they can choose to renew, move, or buy out their remaining stake whilst delivering low-risk outsized returns to investors.

For investors, they get a 100% asset-backed return targeting a 10% to 14% IRR, while gaining access to a new, scalable residential property asset class that directs capital to do good, supporting people into affordable homeownership.

Chris Smith, CEO and Founder of BLOXX, said: "Rising interest rates and inflation have intensified the affordability crisis and reduced house building, while Build-to-Rent models continue to normalise lifetime renting.

"We're seeing the rise of more people and families having to rent - people with stable incomes but no route to ownership. BLOXX offers a new financial system whereby you become a homeowner from day one, with just a 1% deposit. Each month, your fixed payment grows your equity stake. You're not paying off a loan, you're buying more of your home."

Hollywood actor and producer Cliff Curtis, who is Co-founder and Chief Communications Officer of BOXX, added: "Homes have increasingly stopped being seen as places to live, and started being treated like assets in a game of Monopoly, traded for profit rather than built for people and families. I see it throughout the developed Western world, the housing markets and governments are running on debt. Bloxx is a commonsense solution."

The platform was piloted in New Zealand, where it saw incredible early traction with over 300 customers pre-qualified and thousands joining its waitlist after just 6 months, representing a pipeline of NZD +$2bn.

The company is now inviting global users to join its waitlist at bloxxhome.com , with plans to onboard 1 million new homeowners over the coming years.





