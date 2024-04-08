BLP Named a Winner of Digiday's 2024 Media Buying & Planning Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLP's transformative direct response marketing partnership with sleep solutions provider MedCline have earned the agency the top accolade in the 'Best Social Commerce Strategy' category of this year's Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards.

BLP was responsible for helping to drive double-digit revenue growth for MedCline, a testament to the agency's powerful combination of direct response marketing science and conversion-focused creative.

BLP was named a winner of Digiday’s 2024 Media Buying & Planning Awards.

Digiday's Media Buying & Planning Awards recognize companies, campaigns, and technology that have been most successful in the modern media landscape. In addition to BLP + MedCline, this year's award winners include Ring, Party City, Pizza Hut, and Carhartt.

"Our partnership with BLP has been a catalyst for growth at MedCline," said Sanem Ahearn, MedCline's Direct-to-Consumer Business General Manager. "Their strategic expertise in social commerce and unwavering dedication to effectively managing our campaigns have unlocked new avenues for growth and delivered tangible results."

Founded in 2017, BLP offers highly customized, full-funnel marketing strategies to help companies acquire customers efficiently at scale, managing over $80 million per year in ad spend for some of the world's largest and fastest-growing businesses, including venture-backed startups, DTC leaders, and multinational CPG brands.

"BLP's philosophy on growth marketing is part science and part creative and driven by highly analytical talent from non-marketing backgrounds," said BLP co-founder Jesse Boskoff. "This is our competitive advantage, and I'm proud to say that it has successfully positioned many of our partners for ecommerce dominance."

As part of Millbrook Companies, BLP provides growth marketing services that complement the services and technology of its sister agencies, Status Labs and Sensei Advisory.

"Since launching in 2017, BLP has helped Millbrook Companies grow into a comprehensive, digital-first platform of marketing and business services providers," said Darius Fisher, Chairman of Millbrook Companies. "Ultimately, we're in the business of helping our clients grow, and this award showcases one of the many ways we've helped our clients do that over the years."

More than a thousand applications were submitted for consideration for the 2024 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards. Entries were judged by an independent committee of accomplished marketers and creatives from top brands and agencies, who scored each submission based on the following categories:

Innovation

Creativity

Consumer Value

Results

Overall

"Crucial to the success of MedCline's campaign was our ability to execute an omnichannel strategy at scale during the holiday season," said Dylan Kidder, Chief Operating Officer at BLP. "We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with MedCline, and honored to have earned recognition from Digiday for this exciting partnership."

ABOUT BLP

BLP is a dedicated full-funnel growth team that applies the scientific method to grow companies. Our team manages over $80 million per year in ad spend across media channels, including Meta, Google, TikTok, Amazon, X, LinkedIn, Snapchat and Pinterest. Having worked with some of the world's fastest-growing companies, our team of experts will help you reach more people, generate more leads, and convert more customers than ever before. To learn more about BLP, visit BLP.co .

ABOUT MILLBROOK COMPANIES

Millbrook Companies is a family of three distinct teams: Status Labs, BLP, and Sensei Advisory. Named after our landmark Austin headquarters, Millbrook builds niche, forward-thinking teams that collaboratively work together to support our clients and help overcome any marketing, media, communications, or business challenge. We pride ourselves on offering unparalleled service and domain expertise within the verticals in which we operate. As a company, we aim to build a better future for our people, clients, and community. To learn more about Millbrook, visit MillbrookCompanies.com .

