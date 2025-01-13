BLR's TrainingToday recognized as a leader in Learning Experience Platforms by Software Advice

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainingToday®, an online training solution by BLR®, has been named one of North America's top Learning Experience Platforms in Software Advice's 2024 FrontRunners Report. The award highlights TrainingToday's support for inclusive workplaces and its ability to help organizations meet federal and state compliance requirements.

TrainingToday provides a range of interactive online courses and a configurable learning management system (LMS) designed to help employees understand workplace rules and regulations.

Insights from the Software Advice FrontRunners Report

Software Advice evaluates products for its FrontRunners report based on recent user reviews on usability and customer satisfaction. Eligible platforms must meet functionality requirements, serve North American users, and have at least 20 reviews with strong ratings. Details on the evaluation criteria are available through Software Advice FrontRunners Methodology.

TrainingToday was included in the 2024 report after receiving 46 reviews within the past 24 months. Users rated the platform on aspects like the quality of its training content and its LMS features for managing employee training, resulting in an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Commitment to compliance training

BLR's recognition is tied to its focus on quality compliance training. They have a dedicated team with decades of experience, regularly updating courses as requirements change in areas like workplace safety and sexual harassment. This ensures the content remains accurate and relevant to changing industry and legal requirements.

Key insights of BLR's online training solution

TrainingToday's compliance libraries span HR, safety, and environmental markets.

TrainingToday employs 14 in-house HR and environment, health, and safety (EHS) experts with over 100 years of combined experience.

TrainingToday meets 508 and WCAG compliance standards.

TrainingToday offers personalized branding, along with SAML 2.0 SSO, e-commerce, and API integrations.

BLR's customer satisfaction reviews are a testament to its dedication to in-depth but easy-to-understand compliance solutions.

"TrainingToday has transformed our training process by bringing engaging and modern content to our employees, which they truly enjoy. Previously, we struggled with manual tracking for hundreds of employees, but now, everything is streamlined in one system, making it easy for managers to track progress and ensure compliance."

—Kevin N., Safety Programs Coordinator

The platform includes features for assigning training, tracking employee progress, and generating compliance reports. Its compatibility with standard training formats like SCORM and AICC ensures organizations can easily integrate existing training materials or adopt new content without technical barriers.

For more information about TrainingToday and its award-winning features, visit blr.com/solutions/employee-training.

About BLR

For nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today's dynamic business and regulatory environments. Learn more at https://blr.com/.

About Software Advice

Founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, Software Advice is committed to making software buying easy with one-on-one support from trusted advisors. By offering personalized help and industry insights, our advisors help companies like yours with finding top software options that directly address specific challenges, significantly cutting down the time it takes to buy software.

