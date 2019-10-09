Blu. Announces George Rausch as Vice President of Product and Distribution

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu., a leading provider of services, software and quality control solutions for digital media content creators and distributors, has announced the appointment of George Rausch as Vice President of Product and Distribution. In this role, Rausch will be responsible for managing Blu's expanding suite of video distribution, qualification and operational solutions for the entertainment industry.

"George has an exceptional track record within our core entertainment industry target markets," said Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu. "The addition of George is perfect timing. He will help us further our leadership role in developing solutions that minimize chaos and automate the digital media supply chain."

"I'm excited to join the team at Blu. at this transitional time in the media services and content distribution sectors," added Rausch. "With the growing complexity of deliveries and the explosive growth of OTT distribution, I look forward to helping Blu. extend its leadership position within the entertainment industry with products that solve key problems in how content is managed, packaged and distributed."

Prior to joining Blu., Rausch served in leadership roles at Pluto TV, where he acted as their founding Director of Content, launching over 125 channels. Most recently, he was the Head of Product Marketing at Frequency Networks. As a pioneer in the OTT distribution market, specifically within the ad-supported linear sector, Rausch has focused on marketplace evangelization and education. He has also led the development of multiple landmark products for the entertainment community.

Blu. provides transformative digital supply chain, distribution and testing solutions to the entertainment industry. Based in Los Angeles, California, the company is a recognized leader in three integrated areas: qualifying Film/TV content, technologies and related hardware products, optimizing digital delivery of content through its proprietary software, and global distribution initiatives that enable content rights holders to reach new audiences and generate additional revenue streams.

