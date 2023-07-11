BLU CANARY CAPITAL PARTNERS WITH THE ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE (AFL)

FOR FAN ENGAGEMENT AND LIVE GAMES PROJECTED DIRECTLY INTO THE METAVERSE

SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Canary Capital, a global advisory and fund management firm at the forefront of the regulated digital securities world, is delighted to announce that it is partnering with the re-formed Arena Football League to support the creation of a loyalty app and virtual digital stadiums for live volumetrically projected games with immersive entertainment and shopping experiences. Blu Canary will also work with the AFL to structure fan-oriented financings on the individual team and league level.

On Feb 1st, 2023 , the AFL announced its launch under Commissioner Lee Hutton III, historically significant as Lee is recognized as the first Black Commissioner to spearhead a professional sports league in the United States. Lee is joined by Co-Owner and Deputy Commissioner Travelle Gaines and Co-Owner and President of Entertainment Tuo Clark.

Said Lee, "We envisioned executing on the old saying 'Bigger and Better,' but this time, we wanted to incorporate the components of a modern-day business – streaming, betting, technology, virtual reality, and immersive fan engagement mixed with good old-fashioned iron-man football. Our partnership with Blu Canary Capital and their entertainment subsidiary, NU 3RA Studios, allows us to execute on this vision and much more."

The AFL is set to relaunch in 2024, with 16 regional teams playing 10 regular season games before post-season play. Games will be played live in local arenas while being projected into the metaverse to a truly global audience.

This will be the first time a professional sports league has made games available to global audiences through the metaverse. Without capacity constraints and real, up close, immersive viewing, we anticipate rapid growth in the audience for this sport. Especially given the entry into the Olympics of flag football.

Blu Canary is building on the foundation laid by security token pioneers and applying a third dimension to the emerging world of Web3 and decentralized finance. This approach will open up access to early-stage investments in a wide range of innovative companies.

Rory Rawlings, Blu Canary CEO, explains, "We are excited to partner with The AFL because their business model is perfectly designed to take advantage of the third dimension for security tokens–what we call Insumer ownership. Fans want more. They want to be investors as well as consumers. Proof of ownership via a synced wallet in the metaverse and real life will offer new ways to reward your fan base and improve retention."

Blu Canary helps companies with large audiences and "tribal power" raise money through SEC-regulated digital securities. The firm assists in structuring the offerings and works with regulated partners to manage registration, when appropriate, with the SEC. This ensures the STO is fully compliant with the latest security regulations and KYC/AML requirements.

NU 3RA will partner with XMANNA Software Technologies Inc. and others to create a custom loyalty app and digital venue for the AFL games. They will also expect to host live concerts that will occur in-stadium and be live streamed into the AFL metaverse, boosting the entertainment value of every event. Within this metaverse, AFL fans will be able to stroll between stadiums, catching simultaneous games. Enjoy live concerts, purchase digital and real merchandise, and interact with players and coaches. It's sport like you've never experienced before.

Phil Larmon, Head of Business Development for Blu Canary stated, "This represents the next stage in the evolution of sporting experiences, now folks will be able to immerse themselves not only in action-packed live games but also in distinct virtual experiences that will seamlessly bridge both worlds. These groundbreaking advancements truly revolutionize the way we perceive sports; as local and regional events will gain access to both global appeal and sponsors, for the ever-growing and connected community of sports enthusiasts."

Daya Fernandez, CEO of NU 3RA Studios added, "Can you imagine watching 2 games in 2 cities simultaneously with your friend sitting next to you in a metaverse stadium…Meanwhile in real life you are each lying on your own couch, in your own living room, in totally different countries? We are making it a reality, and are excited to introduce to the world the future of sports and entertainment"

About Blu Canary

Blu Canary is the world's first full-service advisory and fund management firm specializing in the third dimension of digital assets for insumers in the new world of regulated digital securities. We provide products and services that unlock the advantages of 21st-century capital markets.

About NU 3RA Studios

Nu 3ra Studios is a research and development studio that specializes in creating immersive, interactive virtual experiences merging the physical and digital worlds. From sport, music, entertainment, gaming, filmmaking, and content creation, our team works on creating cutting-edge technologies that push the boundaries of what is possible.

About The Arena Football League

With 30 years of history, the Arena Football League (AFL) is the most well-established indoor football brand in the United States with over 30 years of fan development and endless, unforgettable moments. The AFL is the highest level of professional indoor football in the United States and boasts over 100 million loyal fans worldwide. It is currently the second longest running league in the US. Under new ownership the league plans to provide both the players and fans with an experience that has never been seen before.

