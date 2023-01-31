BLU CANARY CAPITAL PARTNERS WITH XMANNA TO TAKE INNOVATIVE WEB3 PROJECT PUBLIC

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Canary Capital , a global advisory and fund management firm at the forefront of the regulated digital securities world, is delighted to announce that it is partnering with innovative Web3 company XMANNA to take the project public.

XMANNA is a leading multi-patented blockchain software provider building the future of engagement with gaming service protocols, representing the next stage in the evolution of sports loyalty applications. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and seeking to capitalize on the full technological potential of the metaverse, XMANNA is a leading project in the Web3 space.

Blu Canary is now partnering with XMANNA to facilitate the next stage of the project's evolution. With the assistance of Blu Canary's team of industry experts, the XMANNA token will be distributed to investors via a Security Token Offering (STO).

XMANNA's CEO, Steve Stein, commented, "We considered several options for our next raise but signed on with Blu Canary because their deep expertise and focus on compliance gives us confidence that we raise money globally without running afoul of any country's regulations."

Blu Canary is building on the foundation laid by security token pioneers and applying a third dimension to the emerging world of Web3 and decentralized finance. This approach will open up access to early-stage investments in a wide range of innovative companies.

Rory Rawlings, Blu Canary CEO, explains, "We are excited to partner with XMANNA because their business model is perfectly designed to take advantage of the third dimension for security tokens–what we call Insumer ownership. Multi-player gaming has powerful network effects that are turbocharged by security tokens. Proof of ownership via a synced wallet offers new ways to reward your community and improve retention."

Blu Canary helps companies with large audiences and "tribal power" raise money through SEC-registered digital securities. The firm assists in funding the offerings and works with regulated partners to manage registration, when appropriate, with the SEC. This ensures the STO is fully compliant with the latest security regulations and KYC/AML requirements.

XMANNA will use the capital raised from the STO to enhance its already strong presence in the world of sports and entertainment. XMANNA will deploy the capital to purchase rights associated with professional sports clubs, with token holders entitled to 25% of the subsequent revenue derived from these partnerships. Through the STO, in association with Blu Canary, and leveraging the power of the blockchain and smart contracts, XMANNA can ensure that token-holder investors are provided unprecedented levels of transparency throughout the process.

Douglas Borthwick, Chief Business Officer at Blu Canary, added, "We are delighted our expertise can assist this project to achieve new levels of success, and expect this is the start of a long and fruitful partnership."

About Blu Canary

Blu Canary is the world's first full-service advisory and fund management firm specializing in the third dimension of digital assets for Insumers in the new world of regulated digital securities. We provide products and services that unlock the advantages of 21st-century capital markets.

About XMANNA

XMANNA is a multi-patented blockchain software provider focused on building the future of engagement with a gaming service protocol, evolved sports loyalty applications, the metaverse, and creating true utility for NFTs. XMANNA is partnering with major sports teams to digitize their stadiums to allow for a new type of engaging experience with the team, as well as creating a skilled gaming ecosystem to synergize the experience for the users, clubs, sponsors, and games.

