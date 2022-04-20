BLU Products Announces its First 5G Smartphone; Meet the New F91 5G, Built for Speed at An Accessible Price-point for All to Enjoy.

The BLU F91 5G with 128GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM is now exclusively available on Amazon.com for $299.99. BLU has set the industry standard by continuing its focus on bringing the latest mobile innovations at an affordable price for users globally. As part of BLU's launch flash promotion, customers who are first in line will be able to catch the latest BLU device $100 off for a limited time at $199.99 *while supplies last.

Design & Display

The F91 5G is constructed of premium materials showcasing a svelte design in a captivating oceanic blue color, complimenting the sleek battery cover along with a stunning camera module. The F91 5G's ultra-slim bezel infinity dot display projects a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio and a 1080x2460 screen resolution providing exceptional images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience.

Processor & Memory

Powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 810 processor with Cortex-A76 architecture that works hard so you can play harder. Tallying a Antutu score of over 379,000 offers cutting-edge performance and advanced ARM Mali-G57 GPU, ensures exciting high FPS gaming action. Experience seamless transition and smooth response, the F91 5G is fully capable of hefty multitasking like a breeze. With an abundance of 128GB internal memory paired with 8GB RAM, nothing gets in the way.

5G Connectivity

Built in 5G modem, users will enjoy F91 5G's ultra-fast connectivity and performance, perfect for streaming your favorite Netflix shows to fast paced games and video calling loved ones with no lags. Download apps in seconds, movies in minutes. Blazing 5G speeds will be available on T-Mobile's largest and fastest 5G network and all its MVNO's.

Cameras

Capture vivid photos with the F91 5G's Quad A.I 48 mega pixels, equipped with Samsung GM1 sensor brings your images to life as well as a 2MP depth sensor that helps to achieve a natural bokeh effect for picture perfect photos. Your selfie game will be on point with the 16 mega pixel front camera. Additionally, the F91 5G includes a vast number of advanced A.I. camera features.

Battery and Connectivity

Long-lasting batteries are a top priority for busy, on-the-go BLU users. The F91 5G omnipotent

5000mAh battery is built to last from work to home and everywhere in between for days. The F91 5G also features 18W quick charging along with 10W wireless charging. For easy contactless payments, we have added NFC and Android Pay support.

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1900/2100 MHz, 850/1700/1900/2100MHz, FDD LTE 2/4/5/12/13/17/25/26/66/71, TDD LTE 41, 5G Sub 6 n2/5/25/41/66/71/77

Display: Infinity 6.8-inch Full HD+ 1080x2460 Resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 369ppi

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 ARM Cortex A76 Octa-Core 2.4GHz, 6nm

Quad Cameras: 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera + 2MP Depth Sensor + 5MP Wide Angle 115° + 2MP Macro Lens

Front Cameras: 16MP, HD 1080p

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, Hotspot

Security: Encrypted Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 256GB)

Android Pay Support for Contactless Payments via NFC Technology

Dimensions: 162.9 x 77 x 10.1mm I 215g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh

Type-C 18W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging

OS: Android 11

Dual SIM

Available Color: Oceanic Blue

About BLU Products

BLU Products is an American company headquartered in Miami, FL, which designs and manufactures affordable, attractive, and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in advancing the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need and constantly launching new models, BLU successfully offers consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design, and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

