BLU Products Introduces A New Mid-Range Duo At An Incredible Value, the BLU VIVO X5 and VIVO XL5

Customers who wish to purchase the VIVO X5 & XL5 can visit the following link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ST2T8B2

Captivating Display Quality

The VIVO X5 comes with a vibrant 5.7" HD+ 18:9 display while the big brother XL5 comes with 6.3" Infinity Display with a tiny V-Notch, great screen to body ratio and extra thin bezels to get the most out of your screen. The X5 has a compact design with a gorgeous leather pattern battery cover which fits comfortably in one hand and allows you to reach all points of the screen easily without having to use both hands, while the bigger XL5 gives you all the size you will ever need for amazing images.

Dual AI Cameras - Picture Perfect

The VIVO XL5 comes with an A.I powered dual camera on the back with a 13-megapixel main camera sensor with a second 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field for professional grade portrait mode shots. There are other incredible features as well, such as beautification mode, slo-mo, HDR, live filters, panorama and more. Meanwhile, VIVO X5's single 13-megapixel single sensor comes with all the same A.I camera features. On the front of the VIVO XL5 you get a 13-megapixel Selfie with Live Portrait Mode and several other software enhancements. The VIVO X5 comes with a refined 8-megapixel sensor with an LED flash on the front for selfies while in low-lit areas.

Fast Performance, AI Technology, and Battery Efficiency

Both VIVO's come packed with a powerful punch utilizing a 64-bit 1.6GHz Octa Core chipset with ARM Cortex A55 architecture which provides users with great performance, efficient battery life, and several A.I and AR features. It will be able to handle daily tasks including using A.I technology for advance camera features and in the case of the VIVO XL5, dual camera features. Each device is equipped with 64GB of internal memory alongside 3GB of RAM. Not to mention, an additional Micro SD slot for plenty of extra storage. Lastly, the VIVO XL5 comes with a large 4,00mAh that will make sure your phone lasts throughout the entire day.

Learn more: https://bluproducts.com/devices/vivo-xl5-x5/

Full Specifications:

VIVO X5

Network: GSM Quad Band 3G: 850/1700/1900, 4G LTE: 2/4/5/12/17

Display: Curved 5.7-inch HD+ 720 x 1440, 18:9 aspect ratio, 282ppi

Processor: 1.6GHz Octa-Core, ARM Cortex-A55

OS: Android 9.0 Pie, with 2 years of Android Security Updates

Main Camera: 13.0 megapixel, with Flash, HD 1080p@30fps video recording

Front Cameras: 8.0-megapixel, Flash, HD 720p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Hotspot

Security: Quick Access Fingerprint Sensor, Encrypted File Management

Memory: 3GB RAM, 64GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 64GB)

Dimensions: 153 x 73.4 x 9.1 mm I 160g

Battery: Removable Li-Polymer 2,800mAh

Dual SIM

Available Color: Black

VIVO XL5

Network: GSM Quad Band 3G: 850/1700/1900, LTE: 2/4/5/12/17

Display: Curved 6.3-inch HD+ 720 x 1520, 19:9 aspect ratio, 267ppi

Processor: 1.6GHz Octa-Core, ARM Cortex-A55

OS: Android 9.0 Pie, with 2 years of Android Security Updates

Dual Rear Cameras: 13.0 megapixel, with LED Flash, HD 1080p@30fps video recording + 2.0 megapixel depth sensor

Front Cameras: 13.0 megapixel, LED Flash, HD 1080p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Hotspot, Micro USB v2.0

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Encrypted File Management

Memory: 3GB RAM, 64GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 64GB)

Dimensions: 161.4 x 78 x 9.6 mm I 181g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 4,000mAh

Dual SIM

Available Color: Black

About BLU Products

BLU Products, is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

BLU Products Media Relations:

(305) 715 7171

media@bluproducts.com

SOURCE BLU Products