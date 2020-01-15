Blu-ray Media and Players Industry Outlook to 2025 - 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos will Ensure Continued Relevance of Blu-ray Players and Media Despite Consumer Shift to OTT Streaming Services
Jan 15, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blu-ray Media and Players Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market insight covers the following:
- Global market trend analyses - including market drivers and restraints
- Detailed unit shipment forecasts for the Blu-ray media and players market
- A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis
The base year for the study is 2019, with forecasts running up to 2025. The research highlights key trends impacting the global Blu-ray media and players market and outlines future implications.
The global market has been segmented into North America, Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
Market Insights
Blu-ray technology vendors face significant challenges stemming from the continued momentum of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming - the fastest-growing segment of the home video market.
The seemingly inevitable consumer transition from physical disc to digital video content consumption via OTT services is negatively impacting the sales of Blu-ray players/media, dampening the latter's inherent value proposition as a digital distribution platform. Even as the industry tries to address these challenges through the introduction of 4K players and discs, the publisher expects the overall market to decline over the forecast period.
Unit shipments for the global Blu-ray players market are expected to decrease from 46.6 million in 2019 to 16.1 million in 2025, recording a CAGR of -16.2%. Unit shipments for the global Blu-ray media market are also expected to decrease from 488.1 million in 2019 to 334.7 million in 2025, recording a CAGR of -6.1%.
However, the growing affordability of Blu-ray players and discs, combined with advanced technologies such as 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos and user-friendly features including built-in Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, will make the format more appealing to a broader customer base. Blu-ray technology will therefore continue to be significant part of the home entertainment market.
Broadband speeds are still insufficient in many parts of developed countries (a trend that is even more pronounced in developing regions) and not reliable enough to provide a consistent 4K experience for the foreseeable future.
Key Issues Addressed
- Will the market continue to decline at its present rate over the forecast period?
- Where does Blu-ray technology currently stand? What are the primary challenges faced by vendors in this market? What are the drivers and restraints for growth in this market?
- What does the current competitive landscape look like? Will there be further consolidation over the next 4 to 5 years? Is the market attractive for mergers and acquisitions?
- What are the revenue breakups by geographic regions (North America / EMEA / Asia-Pacific / Latin America)? Which are the fastest-growing regions?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
2. Introduction
- Introduction
- Digital Media Value Chain Coverage
- Research Scope
- Market Overview - Regions Covered
- Regional Market Life Cycle Analysis
3. Drivers and Restraints - Blu-ray Media and Players Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
4. Blu-ray Players Segment
- Segment Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market and Technology Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
- Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition
5. Blu-ray Media Segment
- Segment Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market and Technology Trends
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Market Share
- Market Share Discussion
- Competitive Structure and Tiers of Competition
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Target Asia and CEE
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Connected Home Entertainment
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Predictions
8. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc95m4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article