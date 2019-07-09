Blu Smart Chooses Ridecell to Power First All-Electric Ride Sharing Car Service in India

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridecell Inc., the leading platform provider for shared and autonomous mobility operators, and Blu Smart, the pioneers in all-electric shared smart mobility, today announced Ridecell as the platform provider for the recently launched Blu Smart Mobility ride share service in India. The first all-electric rideshare service on the Indian sub-continent, Blu Smart Mobility is taking the fast lane towards offering a convenient service that addresses India's ambitious carbon reduction targets. Ridecell's complete shared mobility platform will allow Blu Smart Mobility to quickly get the fleet operational while maximizing efficiencies.

"The Indian government declared that all new vehicles should be electric by 2030, and Blu Smart is building our infrastructure to make certain we achieve this target," explained Punit K Goyal, Co-Founder, Blu Smart. "Our launch fleet of 70 all-electric rideshare vehicles will initially serve the New Delhi market, quickly expanding to 500 vehicles and serving multiple cities in India. It was a simple process to seamlessly migrate our older software to Ridecell's comprehensive and customizable platform. The speed and ease of migration facilitated Blu Smart's launch of India's very first all-electric service."

Ridecell enabled the rapid roll-out of the Blu Smart ride share service by offering a complete shared mobility platform that includes a driver app; a cloud-based operational dashboard that controls vehicle assignment, ride pricing and other critical service parameters; and a rich API set that allowed Blu Smart to quickly offer a fully customized mobile application.

Ridecell rapidly implemented numerous local adaptions, including rider payment in local currency, inclusion of GST (goods and services tax), and payment via the locally-dominant PAYTM digital wallet application. Additional planned enhancements include vehicle assignment based on battery charge level and charging station proximity, automated calculation and invoicing of toll road fees, and car sharing services using the same Blu Smart ride sharing platform and user database.

"The Ridecell platform is built not only for fast initial deployment and easy scalability, it is specifically designed for high-yield operation—keeping vehicles charged, on the road, and filled with paying passengers," said Aarjav Trivedi, Ridecell CEO. "High-yield operations are the key to profitability. Ridecell is excited to be working so closely with Blu Smart to bring this carbon-free service to India."

Ridecell is the only shared mobility platform offering a complete ride sharing platform in addition to a full on-demand and scheduled carsharing solution.

About Ridecell

Ridecell helps companies build and operate high-yield shared mobility businesses that are fastest to profit, easiest to scale, and designed for demand. With our toolkit of intelligent software, services, and ecosystem partnerships, Ridecell customers are able to maximize operational efficiency, fleet utilization, and customer satisfaction.

Founded in 2009, today Ridecell powers a full range of shared mobility services in cities across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. These services include ReachNow, mobility service from the BMW Group; ZITY from Ferrovial and Groupe Renault; GIG Car Share from AAA NCNU; and Karma Mobility Experiences from Karma Automotive.

Ridecell is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with more than 150 employees in offices across the globe.

About Blu Smart

Blu Smart is reinventing mobility – the team is bringing together and aggregating the world's most innovative mobility concepts under a single mobility platform [under one roof] - RideSharing, CarSharing and SharedCharging. Blu Smart offers flexible RideSharing, CarSharing, Shared Charging solutions for a city – faster searches, easy trip planning, shared charging and quicker and seamless online payments – all through one app.

Blu Smart is a 100% electric-vehicles powered smart mobility and smart charging platform. Blu Smart is a sharing economy solution for modern urbanites who want easy access to flexible and affordable mobility. The company is building an ecosystem for multi-modal zero emission smart mobility and smart charging solutions. With Blu Smart App the customer always gets the most affordable and most convenient way to get to their destination. One of the key differentiators for Blu Smart is the driver friendly business model they have built, based on universal basic income.

