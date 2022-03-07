Blu Smart Tools Revolutionizes The Beauty Industry With New Tools

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stylists know that the tools they work with daily have a big impact on the work that they do. Investing in good, high-quality equipment and tools not only improve overall workflow, but also customers' experience and satisfaction. The creator of Blu Smart Tools has been a stylist for over 14 years and has seen her fair share of stylist tools. This is why they are changing the world of stylists' tools for the better!

Their new line of Blu Smart Tools is ergonomically correct and specially designed to help stylists work faster and more efficiently without sacrificing quality. They believe in working smarter, not harder. With their smart tools, salons will run more efficiently, producing more revenue, while providing clients with the best hair extension experience possible. Blu Smart Tools provide a replacement for outdated, time-consuming hair extension tools.

For example, their smart weft beads replace the need for those time-consuming hair loop tools. Their patented pre-strung smart weft beads are made out of aluminum and lined with silicon to provide a strong grip on the hair. They come in a variety of colors to provide a close or exact match to clients' hair, providing them with the reassurance that their wefts will not fall out! They have a variety of other patented Blu Smart Tools like pliers, weft kits, fusion tools, and more to help change your salon's operation for the better! And when you purchase from Blu Smart Tools, you are making a difference in the lives of others.

At Blu, they wanted to make a difference in the world, which is why they created "Pretty Smart" . "Pretty Smart" is a charitable program where 2% of all sales go to benefit numerous charities. At Blu Smart Tools, they want to be a platform where all customers can support the cause that is closest to their heart, which is why they do not have an exclusive charity partnership, but rather a fund! Customers can choose from one of their preselected charities, like St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or The Global Fund for Women, or they can pick a charity of their choice!

Blu Smart Tools is revolutionizing the hair extension industry one smart tool at a time. Working smarter not harder is a timeless saying that takes on real meaning when you invest in professional tools that are not only more ergonomically correct but improve the overall functionality of your salon and stylists' work. These tools are designed specifically by a professional stylist with over 14 years of experience as an extension specialist. Feel the difference for yourself. Invest in Blu Smart Tools for a better tomorrow.

About Blu Smart Tools:

Blu Smart Tools is a new company in the beauty space catering to hair stylists specializing in hair extensions. Created by stylists for stylists, their tools are specifically curated to help the stylist work faster and more efficiently without jeopardizing the integrity of their work. They strive to uplift every consumer that they come into contact with and improve their lives through the creation of their tools. Whether you are a salon owner looking to increase revenue, or a stylist looking for a more efficient way that isn't straining your hand muscles, or a customer who is experiencing the confidence boost you get when adding in hair extensions with our Blu Smart tools–we created Blu because we care. When you purchase from Blu Smart Tools you are not only having a positive impact on your salon business, but also your charity of choice. Find out more at https://blusmarttools.com/ .



Contact

Caitlin Meehan

[email protected]

6092907144

SOURCE Blu Smart Tools