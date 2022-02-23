BLU Smartphones Launches Its 1st Flagship for 2022, Bringing Optimal Balance to End-Users with the New G91 MAX

The BLU G91 MAX with 128GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM is now exclusively available on Amazon.com for $249.99. As part of BLU's launch promotion, customers who are first in line will be able to catch the latest BLU device $100 off for a limited time at $149.99

To purchase the BLU G91 MAX, visit the following link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RG11TCB

Design & Display

With its design element and premium materials, the all-new G91 Max elevates the BLU brand onto another level. This smartphone is available in two colors, an exquisite Sky Blue and Spectrum Gray, a gorgeous subtle smokey rainbow finish on a sleek glass battery cover along with a stunning camera module. The G91 MAX's ultra-slim bezel infinity dot display projects a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio and a 1080x2460 screen resolution providing remarkable images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience.

Processor & Memory

The G91 MAX is the best gaming smartphone in BLU's current line-up. Powered by Mediatek's helio G95 Gaming Processor with Cortex-A76 architecture that ranks an Antutu score of over 350,000 offering state of the art performance, advance ARM Mali-G76 GPU, and ensures high FPS gaming action, Experience seamless transition and flawless response, the G91 Max is fully capable of heavy multitasking with zero issues. With a generous 128GB internal memory paired with an astounding 8GB RAM, nothing gets in the way.

Cameras

Take professional level photos with the G91 Max's massive 108 Mega Pixels, equipped with Samsung ISOCELL sensor that offers professional level pictures at the touch of a button. Quad A.I configuration for picture perfect photos every day. Additionally, the G91 MAX includes a vast number of advanced A.I. camera features.

Quick Charge + Supersize Battery

A busy lifestyle means your time is valuable, the last thing you need is a drained smartphone. G91 Max offers a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that can last all day and night. With 18W quick charging along with 10W wireless charging plus the Power-Charge feature, the G91 MAX keeps all your other gadgets fully charged while on the go.

Learn more:

www.bluproducts.com/devices/g91-max

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1700/1900/2100 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28/38

Display: Curved 6.8-inch Incell Full HD+ 1080x2460 Resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Processor: MediaTek helio G95, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 2 ARM Cortex-A76 + 6 ARM Cortex-A55

OS: Android 11

Quad Cameras: 108MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 5MP Wide Angle 115 degree, 2MP Macro, [email protected] video recording

Front Cameras: 16MP, HD [email protected] video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Hotspot

Security: Encrypted Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 256GB)

Dimensions: 162.9 x 77 x 10.1mm I 215g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh

18W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging

Dual SIM

Available Colors: Sky Blue & Spectrum Gray

About BLU Products

BLU Products is an American company headquartered in Miami, FL, which designs and manufactures affordable, attractive, and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in advancing the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need and constantly launching new models, BLU successfully offers consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design, and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

BLU Products Media Relations:

(305) 715-7171

[email protected]

SOURCE BLU Products