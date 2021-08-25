BLU Smartphones Launches Its Latest Gaming Flagship Smartphone - The Much-Awaited G91 PRO

Whether your go-to is Fornite, PUBG, KOG or other top titles, MediaTek's exclusive HyperEngine game technology means you get fast and smooth action in your favorite games, through intelligent networking, rapid touchscreens and vivid visuals - whole-device enhancements - that ensure your smartphone always keeps up with you.

Inside, an upgraded octa-core CPU boosts speeds up to 2.05GHz. Using a mix of the latest Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 in combination with the latest Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU with speeds up to 800MHz, the BLU G91 PRO can play Fortnite and PUBG incredibly smoothly, blazing through benchmarks to blow away competitors. When compared to similarly priced devices from other brands, the G91 PRO outperformed the average of the competitors by 113% on AnTuTu, over 150% on 3DMark, and 34% on Geekbench 5 Single Core.

Benchmark Details Follow in the table below:

Model BLU G91 Pro Samsung A51 Moto G Stylus Nokia 5.4 Geekbench 5 Multi-Core 1588 1294 1611 1215 Geekbench 5 Single-Core 497 323 502 287 Antutu 350,847 175,363 171,844 147,884 3DMark (Wild Life Performance) 1489 812 355 373 3DMark (Sling Shot OpenGL) 3485 1568 1321 1181 GFX Bench 19fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) 5.6fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) na na

The G91 PRO also brings an incredibly bright and smooth 6.7-inch HD+ Infinity Dot display, a Quad A.I 48MP main camera, incredibly fast 30-watt quick charging capabilities, and the latest Android 11 operating system.

The BLU G91 PRO with 128GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM is now exclusively available on Amazon.com for $249.99. As part of BLU's launch promotion, customers who are first in line will be able to catch the latest BLU device $100 off for a limited time at $149.99.

To make things even sweeter, the first few hundred to purchase the G91 PRO will also receive the company's latest drop to their Lifestyle line, the ARIA POD+. This earbud offers advanced 13mm dynamic drivers to pump out robust sounds that offer clear treble and deep bass to bring your audio to life.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098W3QB3H

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0973MDLLX

Design & Display

The G91 PRO is a stunning piece of hardware that combines unparalleled engineering and master craft design. It has a perfect ergonomic form factor with a state-of-the-art appeal. Featuring eloquent lines while showcasing its prismatic colors – Moonstone & Graphite – this luring budget smartphone proves that thousand-dollar flagships are a thing of the past – the G91 PRO is bound to be the best seller of the summer. The G91 PRO's ultra-slim bezel infinity dot display projects 91.4% screen-to-body ratio and a 1080x2400 screen resolution providing remarkable images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience.

Cameras

If the G91 PRO could not get any better, it brings a quad-camera set up with a 48 Megapixel Samsung GM1 camera sensor, 2 Megapixel Depth Sensor for portrait mode, and 5 Megapixel 115-degree Wide Angle Camera, and a 2 Megapixel Macro Shot Camera for close-ups. You will find a 16MP selfie camera with soft & natural background blur yet still bringing clear and well-defined details. Additionally, the G91 PRO includes a vast number of advanced A.I. Camera Features.

Quick Charge + Supersize Battery

The BLU G91 PRO is elevated with incredible power utilization management to produce excellent long-life battery results. This device is loaded with a 5,000mAh mega battery with supersonic 30-watt ultra-quick charge capability that will charge your phone to 50% in less than 20 minutes. In addition, the G91 PRO has built-in 10W wireless charging compatible with any Qi Wireless charging pad, so you never have to worry about cables again.

Learn more: https://bluproducts.com/devices/g91-pro/

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1700/1900/2100 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28



Display: Curved 6.7-inch Incell Full HD+ 1080x2400 Resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 2 ARM Cortex-A76 + 6 ARM Cortex-A55

OS: Android 11

Quad Cameras: 48MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 5MP Wide Angle 115 degree, 2MP Macro, [email protected] video recording

Front Cameras: 16MP, HD [email protected] video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Hotspot

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Dimensions: 162.9 x 77 x 10.1mm I 215g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh

30W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging

Dual SIM

Available Colors: Moonstone & Graphite

About BLU Products

BLU Products is an American company headquartered in Miami, FL, which designs and manufactures affordable, attractive, and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in advancing the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need and constantly launching new models, BLU successfully offers consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design, and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

