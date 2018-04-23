Blu Wireless and LGS Innovations Collaborate to Deliver Impact in 5G

Blu Wireless has been working with LGS Innovations for the past two years to integrate its leading "HYDRA" gigabit mmWave modem technology with the advanced W-Band active phased array technology from LGS Innovations. This authoritative combination of advanced enabling technology will deliver unprecedented impact in the 5G market space for cutting edge applications that will place excessive demands on bandwidth.

"Our partnership with LGS Innovations is culminating in some very exciting results," said Henry Nurser, CEO at Blu Wireless Technology. "At the 5G Brooklyn Summit this week we'll both be showcasing the newest generations of our respective technologies, delivering solutions that will dramatically transform network environments."

At the Brooklyn 5G Summit, Blu Wireless will demonstrate its new dual HYDRA 1.0 gigabit mmWave modem technology, with LGS Innovations latest generation of advanced mmWave active phased array radio technology.

