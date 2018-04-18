Blu Wireless Appoints EDATechForce as Representative in North America

"We have identified a rising demand for our mmWave technology in this region as bandwidth requirements for tomorrow's connected networks make unrelenting demands for more efficient technology and spectrum deployment," said Henry Nurser, CEO at Blu Wireless. "EDATechForce is perfectly positioned to provide strategic sales and technical advice and support to our customers in the US market. This completes our global sales network and ensures we remain responsive to all our customers regardless of location or time-zone."

"We're delighted to bring, what I feel, is the best mmWave IP available anywhere to our customers alongside full SOC integration services. Currently in production is a silicon proven wireless technology, which is fully software configurable, with features that provide extremely robust signal interference mitigation just as the wireless markets are demanding next generation capabilities," said Carl DeSalvo, President and CEO of EDATechForce. "We look forward to being part of the sustained growth Blu Wireless has been experiencing, with our established expertise in the IP and IC design service market segments, while providing access to our broad base of technology customers in diverse industries."

Blu Wireless Technology and EDATechForce will come together at Wi-Fi Now USA, 15-17 May 2018.

