Blu Wireless HYDRA 1.X mmWave IP Validated in Successful Real-World Trial

Already designed into multiple customer products, the RWM6050 also forms the basis of the Typhoon family of powerful mmWave SDN evaluation platforms specifically designed for mmWave 5G networking trials - such as those at the Liverpool 5G eHealth and Autoair transport testbeds funded by the UK government.

HYDRA1.X is Blu Wireless Technology's flexible baseband IP for IEEE 802.11-2012 DMG (WiGig) Gigabit wireless ICs and is compatible with process nodes of 28nm or lower and is available for licensing now. The flexible HYDRA1.X is compatible with all mainstream beam-forming radios across both licensed and unlicensed bands up to 64QAM and comes with a fully supported network driver host software for Linux.

In addition to standards-defined features, Blu Wireless IP brings enhancements for infrastructure applications ranging from 4G/5G backhaul, last 100m connectivity for FTTC, Fixed Wireless Access and connectivity to high-speed transport. These enhancements include: robust interference mitigation and management, sub-channelisation, QoS extended schedule elements and on-path support for IEEE 1588v2 synchronisation. The baseband also includes features to maximise host throughput including an aggregated MAC protocol data unit and aggregated MAC service data unit giving up to 1M packets per second with checksum offload.

The Blu Wireless HYDRA1.X technology is based on multiple, inter-connected parallel paths between Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and Medium Access Control (MAC) functions, allowing new features to be quickly developed and maintained in response to customer, industry and regulatory requirements. The technology combines programmable and fixed-function units optimised for specific target applications and can deliver multi-gigabit throughput with low power consumption.

Blu Wireless has designed its HYDRA 1.X System IP software from the ground-up, inclusive of PHY, MAC. Backed by in-house IC design and applications teams, specialist RF experts and market professionals with many decades of experience; Blu Wireless is committed to providing its baseband IC customers with a complete service including product definition and implementation of final silicon and is confident in its ability to deliver the right first-time success.

Henry Nurser, Blu Wireless CEO said: "Working with our lead licensee IDT and Bristol is Open as a local testbed, we are proud to have developed and then fully validated the HYDRA1.X System IP in a real-life environment. We anticipate exciting times as our low cost multi-Gigabit networking technology is brought to the market, and we look forward to working closely with all the members of the Blu Wireless ecosystem during the coming months, and years. The journey has just begun!"

Contact info@bluwirelesstechnology.com for further information on the HYDRA1.X System IP and Typhoon family of evaluation platforms.

About HYDRA PHY

The HYDRA PHY features:

IEEE 802.11-2012 DMG PHY

frequency domain equalisation (FDE)

MCS 0 - 12 (16QAM) and MCS extensions to 64QAM;

SISO (single modem)

Support for multi-vendor mmWave RF (licensed and unlicensed)

Flexible channelisation 110 MHz to 1.76 GHz

IQ, DC, PN, FO and CFO digital compensation Interference mitigation

About HYDRA MAC

The HYDRA MAC features:

IEEE 802.11-2012 DMG MAC

1Mpps packet rate (IMIX)

programmable data plane & real-time scheduler

Linux host driver and API

point-to-point and point-to-multipoint

infrastructure BSS/personal BSS (PBSS)

A-MPDU/A-MSDU aggregated MAC protocol data unit, aggregated MAC service data unit

DMG channel access

advanced block ACK

security

QoS multiple queue and multi-level support

QoS extended schedule elements for fixed TDMA and dynamic TDMA with grant access or EDCA

multicast/broadcast traffic

scalable point-to-multipoint support (P2MP)

co-channel interference management

checksum offload

1588v2 synchronisation

About Blu Wireless:

Blu Wireless Technology is disrupting the market with wireless of fibre level performance that is economically smart and reliable. With a strong history in WiGig (IEEE 802.11ad), but identifying the gap in the market, Blu Wireless also provides 5G solutions in the copious unlicensed millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum band.

Delivering its intelligent System IP to licensees is at its core, but Blu Wireless has much more to offer - with expertise in everything from chip design to module and board design. The Blu Wireless team have engineered a managed approach to the technical challenges faced in mmWave carrier-grade applications such as combatting interference and enabling seamless co-existence.

Trusted partners of the world's biggest names in telecoms, Blu Wireless works together with their customers to provide complete design, testing, and validation, serving emerging markets in high-speed transport and broadband.

Based in Bristol, reflecting the city's friendly atmosphere and proud industrial heritage, Blu Wireless has become the leading vendor in this space. Now with a team of eighty employees and a newly opened office in India, Blu Wireless Technology is enabling a new era of gigabit connectivity for all.

SOURCE Blu Wireless Technology