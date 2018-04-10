Blu Wireless Technology Named as 'Key Innovators' in the European Commission's Innovation Radar Platform

Blu Wireless Technology, a specialist provider of unlicensed 57-71GHz wireless networking solutions, today announced it has been named by the European Commission as a key innovator in its Innovation Radar Platform being launched today. This acknowledgement is bestowed as a result of the company's involvement in the Horizon 2020 framework, the largest research and innovation funding programme in Europe. More specifically within the 5G-XHaul project, which has proposed and is evaluating a converged optical and wireless transport network to flexibly connect small cells to the core network, Blu Wireless has developed and successfully demonstrated 60GHz millimetre-wave backhaul networks. These are ideally suited for carrier grade super-fast, low latency and economically smart 5G gigabit connectivity for combined backhaul and broadband and are ready for deployment.

Partners alongside Blu Wireless involved in the 5G-XHaul project include Huawei, I2CAT, University of Bristol and Telefonica I&D. The Blu Wireless millimetre-wave technology provides a perfect complement to this syndicate of partners who have been chosen to lead the European initiative.

"It's really an honour to be identified as a key innovator by the European Commission in this way," said Ray McConnell, CTO at Blu Wireless. "EU funded projects like these have access to a plethora of cutting-edge, life-changing research concepts and technology advancements. To stand out from such an impressive profile for having truly innovative and forward-focused technology and market potential means there is genuine confidence in our ability to facilitate delivery of the networks of the future."

Details of today's Innovation Radar Platform announced today can be found here: (https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/events/digital-day-2018)

