Blubrry Podcasting Announces Team Promotions, Reinforcing Commitment to Creators

COOPERSVILLE, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blubrry Podcasting, a long-standing leader in independent podcast hosting and services, today announced the recent promotions of two key team members: MacKenzie Bennett, now Director of Marketing, and Dave Clements, promoted to Support and Media Specialist.

These promotions reflect Blubrry's continued investment in experienced leadership and its commitment to supporting podcasters with reliable tools, transparent communication, and deep industry knowledge.

Both Bennett and Clements are co-hosts of Blubrry's long-running podcast (alongside Mike Dell), Podcast Insider, where they share industry news, platform updates, and candid conversations about podcasting trends. Their ongoing involvement underscores Blubrry's focus on transparency, stability, and knowledgeable leadership.

MacKenzie Bennett Named Director of Marketing

MacKenzie Bennett has been with Blubrry since March 2015, serving in multiple marketing roles over a decade. As Director of Marketing, Bennett oversees Blubrry's brand strategy, product marketing, communications, and go-to-market initiatives across the company's growing suite of podcasting services.

"Blubrry has been my professional home for a long time, and stepping into this role felt like a natural next step," said Bennett. "There's a lot of opportunity ahead, and I'm focused on making sure how we show up—our messaging, our products, and our voice—continues to reflect what podcasters actually need."

Over the years, Bennett has helped guide Blubrry's marketing through significant shifts in the podcasting landscape, ensuring consistency, clarity, and trust in how the company communicates with creators and partners alike. Her long tenure and institutional knowledge provide continuity and strategic direction as Blubrry continues to evolve.

"MacKenzie's deep understanding of both the company and the industry allows Blubrry to move forward with confidence," the team shared. "Her leadership ensures that our messaging remains grounded, transparent, and aligned with the needs of the podcasting community."

Dave Clements Promoted to Support and Media Specialist

Dave Clements began working with Blubrry as a contractor in January 2018, transitioning to a full-time role in October 2019. As of last fall, he was promoted to Support and Media Specialist, a role that combines hands-on technical support with media production and creator education.

Clements works directly with podcasters to solve technical challenges while also serving as a visible, trusted voice in Blubrry's educational content. He appears in all Blubrry video content throughout 2025 and will continue to expand his on-camera role as a public-facing educator—helping podcasters better understand tools, best practices, and evolving industry standards.

"I'm excited to expand my role from support into video as a way for Blubrry to connect with creators on social media in a more meaningful way," said Clements. "I'm a creator first, and I know how powerful it can be to come across something genuinely useful while scrolling. That's the kind of education I want to deliver—because Blubrry is made up of real people who care about helping podcasters succeed."

In addition to his work at Blubrry, Clements has been an active podcaster since 2012. He is the creator and host of Geek This! and serves as an ensemble cast member and editor for Playing Games with Strangers.

"Dave brings clarity and approachability to podcasting technology," the team added. "His expanded role reflects Blubrry's commitment to accessible, real-world support."

Trusted Voices in Podcasting

As the podcasting industry continues to grow and change, Blubrry remains committed to independence and long-term stewardship—backed by a team with experience, credibility, and a deep understanding of the creator ecosystem.

For more information about Blubrry Podcasting and its services, visit blubrry.com.

