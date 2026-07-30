Blubrry Podcasting Introduces New Time-Based Hosting Plans, Including a $7 Monthly Plan

New plans make it easier for podcasters to choose hosting based on how much audio and video content they publish each month.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blubrry Podcasting has announced new time-based podcast hosting plans, giving creators a simpler way to choose a plan based on how much audio and video content they publish each month.

The new plans are based on monthly publishing time instead of file storage limits. Rather than estimating megabytes or worrying about file size, podcasters choosing a new plan can select one based on the number of hours of content they plan to publish.

The update also introduces Standard 1.5, a new $7-per-month plan that includes up to 1.5 hours of audio and video podcast publishing each month. The plan is designed for any podcaster whose publishing schedule fits within that monthly allowance, whether they are launching a new show or have been podcasting for years.

"Our goal is to make podcast hosting easier to understand and easier to choose," said Barry Kantz, CEO. "Podcasters think about their shows in episodes, minutes, and hours — not megabytes. Moving to time-based plans helps creators select the plan that fits how they actually publish."

Blubrry's new time-based hosting plans include:

Standard 1.5 — $7/month

For podcasters publishing up to 1.5 hours of audio and video content per month.

Standard 3 — $15/month

Built for weekly podcasters publishing up to 3 hours of content per month.

Advanced 6 — $25/month

Created for growing shows that need up to 6 hours of monthly publishing and advanced podcast statistics.

Advanced 12 — $50/month

Designed for frequent publishers producing longer-form content or multiple episodes per week.

Advanced 25 — $90/month

Built for high-volume creators publishing up to 25 hours of content each month.

Pro Unlimited — $100/month

Designed for networks, businesses, organizations, and teams managing larger podcast operations, with unlimited publishing, multiple shows and users, dynamic advertising, podcast network tools, advanced AI tools, and enterprise-level flexibility.

Current Blubrry hosting customers do not need to make any changes as part of this update. Existing hosting plans will remain the same unless a customer chooses to change or upgrade their plan.

All new time-based hosting plans include audio and video podcast publishing, distribution to major audio platforms, video podcast support for Apple Podcasts, podcast statistics, a free managed WordPress website, and AI podcast tools. Creators can also share their content on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube using the formats they support.

The shift to time-based plans is designed to give podcasters a clearer, more flexible way to plan their publishing schedule. Whether a creator releases a short weekly show, longer monthly episodes, video podcasts, or multiple pieces of content each month, Blubrry now offers plan options built around how creators actually produce.

Podcasters can upgrade anytime if they need more publishing time, with prorated billing applied automatically.

To view the updated plans, visit Blubrry plans and pricing.

About Blubrry Podcasting

Blubrry Podcasting provides podcast hosting, analytics, monetization, and publishing tools designed to give creators full control over their content and distribution. Since 2005, Blubrry has supported podcasters with creator-focused tools built around open podcasting standards and long-term ownership.

SOURCE Blubrry Podcasting