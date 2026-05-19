Blubrry Replaces Built-In Landing Page Tool with Podpage, Giving Podcasters Access to the Premier Podcast Website Platform

New partnership gives every Blubrry customer a better, more powerful podcast website.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blubrry Podcasting today announced a new, exclusive partnership with Podpage, giving every Blubrry hosting customer access to a professional, SEO-optimized podcast website powered directly by their RSS feed. Blubrry's existing landing page feature will transition to Podpage, widely recognized as the premier podcast website platform, giving creators instant access to a significantly more powerful and customizable online presence — and all existing Blubrry podcast website URLs will remain the same. Blubrry continues to offer WordPress-based websites with their hosting plans. Customers currently using a PowerPress website will not see any changes to their existing website, setup, or billing experience.

Instead of manually updating pages, uploading episodes, or managing complicated website setups, creators can automatically generate a podcast-focused website that stays updated as new episodes are published.

"Podcasters shouldn't have to choose between creating content and maintaining a website," said Mike Dell, VP of Operations at Blubrry Podcasting. "This partnership makes it easier to have both. Many creators know they need a website for their show, but they don't want to spend hours managing plugins, formatting pages, or learning web design. Podpage helps simplify that process while still giving podcasters control of their content and branding."

The result is a podcast website that works as hard as the podcaster does:

Automatically updates when new episodes are published

Generates SEO-optimized episode pages and metadata

Creates a clean, listener-friendly experience across devices

Builds a searchable online presence outside of podcast apps

Includes audience engagement tools like email signup forms, contact forms, and listener interaction features

The partnership also supports Blubrry's broader focus on creator ownership and open podcasting through RSS-based distribution. Rather than replacing existing creator workflows, the integration is designed to complement them by offering a podcast-specific website solution that removes many of the technical barriers that often prevent podcasters from building and maintaining a website.

"Podcast hosts should be laser-focused on building a great hosting product — not building websites. That's our job. Podpage exists entirely to give podcasters the best website experience available, and we've done it tens of thousands of times. This partnership lets Blubrry hand off that responsibility completely, so every podcaster gets a professionally built, SEO-optimized site automatically. And for the podcasters who need more, converting that basic page into a fully featured website has never been easier," said Brenden Mulligan, Founder and CEO at Podpage.

Together, Blubrry and Podpage share a simple goal: help podcasters spend less time managing technology and more time making great content. Learn more about the partnership here.

About Blubrry Podcasting

Blubrry Podcasting provides podcast hosting, analytics, monetization, and publishing tools designed to give creators full control over their content and distribution. Since 2005, Blubrry has supported podcasters with creator-focused tools built around open podcasting standards and long-term ownership.

About Podpage

Podpage is a website builder designed specifically for podcasters, enabling creators to automatically generate podcast websites powered by their RSS feed. The platform helps podcasters launch professional, listener-friendly websites without needing advanced technical or web design experience.

SOURCE Blubrry Podcasting