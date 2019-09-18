Blue Acorn iCi Acquires Mediotype, A Leading B2B & B2C Commerce Experience Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Acorn iCi (www.blueacornici.com), a leading independent digital customer experience company, announced today the acquisition of Mediotype Commerce (www.mediotype.com), a leader in the digital commerce ecosystem.

Mediotype, based in Boulder, CO, will expand its facility and become the Western US headquarters for Blue Acorn iCi. In it will be housed a full team of CX, commerce and data science experts, all in place to serve leading and aspiring brands. The acquisition will bolster Blue Acorn iCi's B2B and B2C commerce practice with one of the strongest teams of developers and engineers in North America. The management team of Mediotype will remain fully in place.

"I believe Blue Acorn iCi has the most comprehensive service offering in the industry. No other company can match its depth across customer experience, data science and commerce services and we wanted to be a part of its unique growth story," said Joel Hart, founder and CEO of Mediotype. "I am confident that our clients, partners and team members will massively benefit from this combination."

"We have long admired the work of Mediotype." said Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi. "Their reputation among clients is outstanding. They truly are one of the best B2B & B2C commerce development organizations in North America, and together, we can better serve our customers and ensure they keep up with and exceed consumer expectations from all fronts."

"There were a number of organizations that wanted to partner with Mediotype and we are absolutely thrilled their leadership team selected Blue Acorn iCi." said Brian F. Martin, Vice Chairman of Beringer Capital. "The combination of Mediotype and Blue Acorn iCi will add immediate value to our clients and partners."

About Blue Acorn iCi

Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts, designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is a leading independent digital customer experience company. The company has unparalleled expertise - from building complex websites that need scale and platform integration, to transforming data into actionable insights, to helping brands operate and grow their digital commerce channel utilizing a comprehensive suite of commerce services. Blue Acorn iCi helps clients expand their reach, accelerate sales and grow their business. Clients include Casper, Charter Communications, Gerber, Panera Bread, Ticketmaster and others.

The company has offices in Charleston, Raleigh, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Antonio and Shelton, CT. Blue Acorn iCi is a portfolio company of the Beringer Capital Digital Experience Fund.

About Mediotype

Mediotype is a leader in the digital commerce ecosystem. Deep engineering expertise and a relentless focus on results have driven success for its clients. Mediotype is rooted in a passion for excellent delivery and dedicated to best practices and the highest quality. Brands that have worked with Mediotype have realized significant growth, including Alternative Apparel (a Hanes Brand), Hylete, The RTA Store, Road America, and Vertex Inc. The company is headquarted in Boulder, Colorado.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a leading private equity firm that invests in technology-led companies that serve leading brands. Beringer Capital partners with founders and management teams to build significant businesses through a combination of organic growth and add-on acquisitions.

