Blue Acorn iCi Names Clare Rappaport as Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Acorn iCi (www.blueacornici.com), the leading independent digital customer experience (CX) company, today announced the appointment of Clare Rappaport as the company's Chief Client Officer.

In her new role, Rappaport will lead cross-functional teams responsible for onboarding and servicing client engagements while embedding client-centricity to the core of Blue Acorn iCi's growth strategy. Rappaport will represent the collective voice of Blue Acorn iCi's roster of existing clients.

Prior to joining Blue Acorn iCi, Rappaport led Client Service teams at WPP's Geometry Global and Match Marketing. Rappaport brings 25+ years of client advocacy and a track record of growing leading client brands like Gerber, GSK, Dannon, Pernod Ricard, Campbell's and Johnson & Johnson.

"It is rare to find someone with Clare's skill, knowledge and experience set working in the technology services sector," said Chris Guerra, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi. "Our clients have told us that she brings a perspective of client service that is paradigm-shifting."

"I am thrilled to work with an incredible leadership team to bring to life our mission of delivering best-in-class experiences for our clients. Listening to their needs and leveraging the exceptional talent across Blue Acorn iCi to deliver strategic client solutions is a clear point of differentiation for our firm," said Clare Rappaport.

Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts, designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is the leading independent digital customer experience company. We work with executives responsible for the growth of Fortune 500 brands (and those who aspire to enter the Fortune 500!) who want to get more out of their digital customer experience. Through the strategic fusion of content management, commerce & analytics, our teams solve problems and deliver results leveraging our deep expertise in strategy, experience design, engineering and DTC services. Blue Acorn iCi helps brands like Nintendo, Nestle, Campbell's, Casper, Charter Communications, Panera Bread, Ticketmaster and others.

Beringer Capital is a leading private equity firm that invests in technology-led companies that serve leading brands. Beringer Capital partners with founders and management teams to build significant businesses through a combination of organic growth and add-on acquisitions.

