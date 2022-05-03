Blue and Green Cleaning Corp Offers Free Spring Cleaning to a Single Mother in Need

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue and Green Cleaning Corp is proud to announce that they are giving away a free spring cleaning for your bathroom or kitchen this year to a single mother who has experienced abuse. This is in an effort to help a single mother in her time of need to reclaim her home and her life after facing unthinkable hardships that, unfortunately, so many women in the Boston community have experienced. The winner will be chosen at random and all entrants will remain confidential unless they choose to have their information disclosed. If you are a single mother with a background of abuse, or you know someone who you think deserves this gift, submit your entry here: https://www.blueandgreencleaning.com/blog/giveaway-to-give-back-to-our-local-moms-in-need

Blue and Green Cleaning Corp

We will announce the winner by May 17th 2022 at 5 PM EST.

As a single mother with a background of abuse, Ludmilla Xavier, the president and CEO of Blue and Green Cleaning Corp, understands the struggle of maintaining a home after hardship. She, along with so many other women in the Boston area, know all too well the difficulties of being a single mother and a victim of abuse. After leaving an abusive relationship herself, Ludmilla worked extremely hard to make ends meet and rebuild her life so she could provide her single-parent family with a better life. Now, she and her team of professional cleaners want to give back to their community by helping this mother start fresh and get her life back on track.

Because spring is about renewal and fresh starts, Ludmilla and the Blue and Green Cleaning Corp team believe this is the perfect time to help a single mother in need. By giving away one free kitchen or bathroom cleaning this spring, Blue and Green Cleaning Corp can help lighten the burden for this mother by cleaning her home from floor to ceiling — and everywhere in between — to give her some relief at no cost to her. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Blue and Green Cleaning Corp believes they can truly make a difference in this mother's life through a professional house cleaning delivered with care, compassion, and a personal touch.

About Blue and Green Cleaning Corp:

Blue and Green Cleaning Corp specializes in delivering high-quality cleaning services throughout the Boston area. They know that not all cleaning situations are the same, and some jobs might require some extra work, which is why they offer customizable cleaning solutions for the changing needs of each client. They believe in providing excellent cleaning services delivered by friendly, experienced, and reliable professional house cleaners. They're easy to work with and love helping people in Boston maintain cleaner, healthier homes without the stress or hassle of having to clean their homes themselves. Find out more at https://www.blueandgreencleaning.com/ .

Contact:

Ludmilla Xavier

(857) 326-8104

[email protected]

