Blue Apron Introduces Family Style to Make Weeknight Dinner Easier for Families

New mix-and-match format delivers customizable, family-sized meals designed for households of 3-6

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Apron today announced Family Style, a new offering designed to make weeknight dinner easier for busy households – without the usual planning, shopping, and cleanup. With a mix-and-match format, customers can choose from a variety of shareable, chef-designed mains and sides to create flexible, home-cooked meals that easily scale for households feeding 3-6.

Designed for busy families, Family Style offers a convenient, balanced alternative to grocery shopping or takeout, with the satisfaction of a home-cooked meal without the usual planning and prep.

New mix-and-match format delivers customizable, family sized meals designed for households of 3-6

Family Style represents Blue Apron's continued evolution beyond traditional meal kits and into a broader, more flexible mealtime solution. With this offering, Blue Apron is meeting the needs of modern families seeking convenience without compromising on quality or experience.

"Family Style reflects how busy families are really approaching dinner today, looking for flexibility, convenience, and meals that work for everyone at the table," said John Adler, Vice President of Product Innovation at Blue Apron. "It's an important step in how we're evolving beyond traditional meal kits to deliver more adaptable, weeknight-friendly solutions that make personalized, home-cooked dinners feel realistic any night of the week."

Family Style is designed to solve the most common weeknight dinner challenges for larger households: time, coordination, and competing tastes. With customizable sauces and seasonings, meals can be adapted to satisfy picky eaters while still delivering elevated flavors, eliminating the need to compromise or prepare separate dishes. Customers can mix and match a variety of mains and sides, all ready in under an hour, including:

Mains

Sweet & Tangy Chicken with Hot Honey & Parsley

Chicken Parmesan with Mozzarella & Fontina

Everything Bagel Salmon with Caper Sour Cream & Chives

Grass-Fed Flank Steaks with Homemade Steak Sauce

Sides

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Peppers with Balsamic Maple Glaze

Buffalo Cauliflower with Ranch & Chives

Creamy Scallion Mashed Potatoes with Cheddar & Monterey Jack

Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges with Special Sauce

Baked Gnocchi Mac & Cheese with Cheddar & Monterey Jack

Tahini Caesar Salad with Tomatoes & Caper Breadcrumbs

Roasted Broccoli & Calabrian Honey with Parmesan

Easy Garlic Bread with Parmesan & Parsley

Bundling

Family Style also introduces an intuitive bundling approach that simplifies ordering and gives customers more flexibility in how they build their meals. Designed to scale for households feeding up to 6, Blue Apron recommends the ideal number of mains and sides based on party size, while still allowing customers to mix and match across the menu to create a fully customized meal.

By simplifying meal planning, grocery sourcing, and cleanup, Family Style helps reduce both the mental and physical load of getting dinner on the table.

Family Style expands Blue Apron's robust lineup, which features more than 100 meals each week across offerings including Dish by Blue Apron, Assemble & Bake, and traditional Meal Kits.

Start your order at blueapron.com or download the Blue Apron app. Follow @BlueApron on social media for the latest updates, recipes, and inspiration.

ABOUT BLUE APRON:

Blue Apron is a mealtime brand that's been bringing chef-designed meals to kitchens across the country since 2012. Now reimagined for today's home cook, Blue Apron offers unmatched flexibility and convenience, with industry-leading quality. With no subscription required, customers can shop from a weekly rotating menu of 100+ meals, including pre-made options, one-pan dishes, and easy meal kits designed for busy lifestyles. From flavorful meals ready in as little as five minutes to customizable recipes and always-on favorites, Blue Apron delivers quality, variety, and convenience – on your terms.

Blue Apron is a Wonder company, joining a portfolio of category-defining brands committed to reinventing mealtime. Blue Apron has been recognized for its culinary innovation and premium ingredients, and has helped deliver more than 600 million meals nationwide. For more information, visit blueapron.com.

SOURCE Blue Apron