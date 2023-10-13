Blue Bay sets sights on the global high-end pet food market

News provided by

Yin Bao Pet Health Enterprise Co.,Ltd.

13 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Blue Bay is a Taiwanese pet food brand and famous for using local and natural ingredients and focusing on functionality

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The farming industry in Taiwan is flourishing, particularly in small-scale farming. These farmers have the freedom to choose the way of cultivation methods, such as organic and pesticide-free, which aligns with Blue Bay's priority when selecting ingredients. Blue Bay has captured the hearts of consumers here in Taiwan, it's distinguished by its use of natural, reliable, healthy ingredients, and the palatability of its pet food. These ingredients meet human-graded standards, including organic eggs, fruits, vegetables, and superfoods, offering different functions and nutrients needed for a pet's daily diet. Supply them from the basics to reduce the chances of nutritional imbalance that can lead to illness.

Blue Bay is dedicated to producing pet food and supplements for our beloved pets. We strictly select the farms to collaborate from across Taiwan. Not only giving healthy food but also making the pet owner happy, it extends support towards the development of local agriculture, livestock, and the pet industry. In the current era dominated by sustainability concerns, including environmental, social, and governance issues, Blue Bay is proud to say that Taiwan's pet food brands are leading the way, prioritizing the well-being of pets and industry growth, creating a win-win situation for all.

Given the changes in population and lifestyle, pet ownership has steadily increased in recent years. As traditional extended families give way to smaller households, and in some cases, pets take the place of children. As a result, people are more concerned about the health and well-being of their pet's diet, even the nutrition intake for their pets.

One of the features of Blue Bay is functional pet food. Since the first pack of hypoallergenic was introduced in 2006, Blue Bay has been using local Taiwanese ingredients. The products are free from corn, soybean, and wheat, emphasizing sensitive skin dog food. However, the product line has expanded beyond skin care but also for cardiovascular and joint health. Blue Bay is committed to providing quality pet food for all pet owners, featuring healthy and nutritious food with premium protein sources, like meat and fish, organic cold-pressed virgin coconut oil, probiotics, and mineral zinc, all of which adhere to AAFCO standards.

Beyond pet food, Blue Bay has developed a variety of supplements, with one of their most popular supplements, Richer Coat, which boosts skin and coat health. Collaborating with the nutritionist team, Blue Bay used fresh, natural ingredients, like softshell turtle eggs, which are one of the premium sources of protein and lecithin. Blue Bay also added zinc to boost the regrowth of cells and biotin for a better metabolism, giving the skin and coat better protection. Blue Bay did not just stop here, they have developed supplements for various care, from eyes to joints. The goal of Blue Bay is to bring natural, reliable, and premium pet food and supplements to the global  market.

Curious about the health benefits of Blue Bay products? Now on Amazon, you can purchase its highly-rated hair health nutritional supplement, Richer Coat, available in three sizes. Hurry and take it home to try out its amazing hair growth effects!

SOURCE Yin Bao Pet Health Enterprise Co.,Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.