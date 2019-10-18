Blue Beyond Named One of the 2019 Best Small Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Beyond Consulting announced it has been named one of the 2019 Best Small Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. This ranking places Blue Beyond among the top small companies recognized nationwide for outstanding workplace culture.

"For our clients, we build organizations where both the business and the people thrive — and we do the same for our own people and business," said Cheryl Fields Tyler, Founder and CEO, Blue Beyond Consulting. "It is an honor to be recognized, and we are especially proud to be included this year. During the past several months, we've added many new people to our team, and we were intentional during this growth to further strengthen our culture and support each other so we can be the best we can for one another and for our clients."

This has been a pivotal year for Blue Beyond, with the team nearly doubling in size, the launch of a new manager training program, and the management consulting firm partnering with a record number of clients and new organizations.

This ranking by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE is based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Blue Beyond was also ranked in 2019 as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Bay Area and a Best Small and Medium Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune in 2017.

"Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the U.S. economy and workforce," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Blue Beyond have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in dramatically improving the day-to-day experience of U.S. labor conditions by creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed regardless of who they are or what job they perform."

About Blue Beyond

Blue Beyond builds effective organizations where both the business and people thrive. The firm specializes in the people side of business — culture, talent management, employee engagement, communications, organizational effectiveness, leadership, and change management. Blue Beyond serves clients throughout North America, including global Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, universities, and small- and mid-sized firms. Founded in 2006, Blue Beyond is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with additional team members across the West Coast, the Midwest, and the Northeast. The company was ranked among the top 50 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE in 2017 and 2019, and named to FORTUNE's 2019 list of Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. Blue Beyond is a certified women-owned business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit bluebeyondconsulting.com.

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

