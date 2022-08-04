Blue Bite Awarded "Most Innovative Use of NFC Technology" at NFC Forum 2022

Authenticity Guarantee Powered by Blue Bite Boosts Consumer Engagement

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bite™, the leader in connected products technology, was named one of five grand prize winners from a global field of nominations for the Most Innovative Use of NFC Technology during the NFC Forum 2022 Online Innovation Awards Ceremony.

Blue Bite's winning NFC-powered program was part of a "tech-led reimagination" of a global online commerce company that resulted in a 90% customer satisfaction rate on authenticated transactions. Blue Bite's Co-Founder and Managing Director Mikhail Damiani addressed NFC Forum participants from around the world to discuss and explore a variety of elevated consumer experiences that brands can employ using NFC technology.

Blue Bite's winning program was part of a "tech-led reimagination" of a global online commerce company that resulted in a 90% customer satisfaction rate on authenticated transactions. In collaboration with Blue Bite, the company introduced an authenticity guarantee, an innovative NFC-powered program that provides assurance of the authenticity of purchases, including refurbished items, dramatically improving the transaction experience for consumers and sellers.

The NFC Forum Innovation Awards support and recognize the development and deployment of innovative and exemplary NFC products, services and applications, with a focus on improving people's lives through contactless technology.

Blue Bite's Co-Founder and Managing Director Mikhail Damiani addressed NFC Forum participants from around the world to discuss and explore a variety of elevated consumer experiences that brands can employ using NFC technology. "Our goal is to transform how brands connect with consumers using physical products," said Damiani. Blue Bite's authentication experience utilizes NFC tags to deliver increased safety, trust and transparency to consumers, providing them with peace of mind and serving as an incentive for them to scan. As consumers become more accustomed to interacting via scanning products, it opens the door for brands to offer additional value through personalized storytelling, product commerce, circularity and sustainability.

"We appreciate the NFC Forum's efforts to serve as the leading community-led organization to improve and drive the future of NFC technology," Damiani added.

In addition to utilizing NFC tags, Blue Bite unlocks the true potential of physical products by empowering brands to build dynamic digital consumer experiences and channel them through physical items using connecting technologies like QR codes and Shadowfencing™.

Blue Bite has also been recognized by dotCOMM Awards, receiving a Platinum Award for Mobile/Apps: Use of QR Code. dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry as it transforms how we market and communicate products and services.

About Blue Bite

The world's leading connected products platform, Blue Bite empowers brands to open a new two-way, interactive digital communication channel with consumers through the simple scan of a QR code or NFC tag. The patented Blue Bite Experience Suite™ allows brands to create and deliver personalized mobile experiences at scale using an intuitive, brand-managed software platform. Blue Bite's dynamic and contextual ability to update messaging in real time throughout the product lifecycle delivers an unprecedented experience that builds consumer engagement and loyalty, uncovers actionable insights, accelerates sales, reduces churn, and provides product authentication and traceability. Founded in 2007, Blue Bite is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification and traceability solutions leader. Bluebite.com

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum's mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum's global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery and device capability.

