Blue Bite Empowers Pablo Erroz to Go Circular With Digitalized Fashion

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy less, but better. These words succinctly sum up designer Pablo Erroz's manifesto, as well as the Blue Bite Circularity solution that digitalizes the garments in his most recent collection.

Both launched at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid and 080 Barcelona Fashion.

The latest collection from Pablo Erroz, the eponymous brand of the Spanish designer, is sustainable and circular — pieces were digitalized with embedded NFC tags that launch Blue Bite Circularity Experiences when scanned with a phone.

Every garment in the Non-Seasonal 2022 collection — the designer stopped designing "seasons" three years ago to emphasize the timeless nature of the garments — is made with upcycled or recycled materials.

"We need a real commitment from brands to put sustainability over short-term profit," said Erroz. "We need increased transparency to speak a common language customers understand so we can invite them to make changes together."

Getting consumers involved is where Blue Bite Circularity comes in. When a consumer scans the NFC tag, they get a digitalized version of the piece — identified by a unique digital ID — that tells its full story, from the manufacturing process to a look into the future of the garment.

"We're happy to partner with Pablo Erroz to launch Blue Bite Circularity, which allows consumers to explore the origin story of the garment," said Mikhail Damiani, CEO & Co-Founder of Blue Bite. "The circle continues as consumers authenticate the item, and, later in the product's lifecycle, get location-based information on how to resell or upcycle the garment to keep it out of a landfill."

The Pablo Erroz and Blue Bite partnership illustrates the importance of creating products that enter the circular economy to ensure sustainability efforts continue to grow.

About Pablo Erroz (pabloerroz.com)

Pablo Erroz is a clothing brand created in 2012 by the designer, who names and imbues it with life. Nicknamed by Vogue as a worthy "heir of the New Yorker cool," the brand has several recognitions, such as the Onda Cero awards for Design (2014), Barcelona Designers Collective (2015) - commissioned by Georgina Chapman (Marchesa) and Collin McDowell (Vogue USA) - as well as the best Spanish male designer at the prestigious Woolmark Prize (2017). Believing from the onset in the importance of joining synergies, Pablo Erroz also actively works with other national and international brands.

About Blue Bite (bluebite.com)

Since 2007, Blue Bite has improved lives by connecting people and information through the physical world. The patented platform empowers creators to build dynamic digital experiences and channel them through physical items using technologies like NFC and QR. This helps brands solve some of their most pressing challenges including product authentication, delivering personalized consumer experiences, enabling circularity, storytelling and driving additional sales. Blue Bite has enabled tens of millions of products for leading brands worldwide, including adidas, Samsung, BVLGARI, Google and many more.

