Blue Box Auction Gallery Features Large Collection of African American Art and Sculpted Works

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, Blue Box Auction Gallery will be hosting its largest Fine Art auction of the year. This Fine Art Auction features a wide selection of African American pieces from international artists as well as some local Virginia artists. Wednesday December 1st, all works in the catalog will be auctioned off starting at 1 PM EST live in person at the Virginia Beach based gallery or can be viewed and live streamed at www.BlueBoxAuction.HiBid.com and the LiveAuctioneers bidding portal.

The Auction House based in Virginia Beach, VA recently received a large consignment of art pieces originating from all parts of the globe and is pleased to offer artist's that are a part of both Hampton Roads culture and African American history. Blue Box's auctioneer Jim Weigl said, "it's a unique opportunity to share some very special art pieces with art fans around the world." The auction gallery receives bids from around the world and ships with its own internal shipping department, to winning customers worldwide.

The auction, titled 'Fine Art: Prendergast, Dali, Quinn, Miro, and Jennings', explores works by African American artists including many Hampton Roads locals, this list includes William H Clarke, Madeline Mirvil, Ken Wright, P'ter Brown, A.B. Jackson, Robert A. Harris and Persis Jennings. The auction overall includes a diverse range of art, including traditional African sculptural works, figurines, graphite art, oil, acrylic and more.

One of the featured artists in the sale, Persis Jennings, a Hampton University alumni & lifelong resident of the Hampton Roads, will have 50+ pieces of her work featured in our sale. Making this the largest collection of Jennings work up for sale at auction. Her works featured include sculpted stoneware, sketches and original molds that will all be featured in the sale.

Blue Box Auction Gallery is located at 5823 Ward Court in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The auction is open to the public and attendance is strongly encouraged.

