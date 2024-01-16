Blue Bridge Financial Announces the Closing of $124.8 Million Inaugural ABS Transaction

News provided by

Blue Bridge Financial, LLC

16 Jan, 2024, 14:07 ET

RESTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bridge Financial, Inc. ("Blue Bridge" or the "Company"), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, closed its first asset-backed securitization in the amount of $124.8 million. Blue Bridge Funding 2023-1 includes four classes of notes and is backed by 2,156 secured loans. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed with 19 different investors participating.

Blue Bridge has funded more than $800 million to over 9,000 businesses in 30+ industries across the U.S., since inception. Blue Bridge originates through two channels; referrals from broker and other independent sales organizations (broker/ISO) and, more recently, directly to end users and vendors (vendor/direct).

"We are proud to announce the closing of our first ABS transaction," said Blue Bridge Financial Chief Executive Officer Steve Dervenis. "We are very appreciative of the support we received from the investor community. Having the breadth and depth of investors in this inaugural issuance is testament to our platform and what we are building at Blue Bridge. We would like to thank the Truist Securities team, and all involved for their efforts".

Truist Securities acted as the Company's Sole Structuring Agent and Sole Bookrunner on the transaction.

About Blue Bridge

Blue Bridge Financial, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company providing small and medium-sized businesses with secured loans and leading provider of commercial financing solutions for small business borrowers as well as manufacturers, vendors, and distributors of commercial equipment. The Company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an additional office in Irvine, CA. To learn more about Blue Bridge, visit www.bluebridgefinancial.com .

Contact:
Hannah Phearsdorf
Senior Vice President | Finance and Accounting
[email protected]
716-204-8468

SOURCE Blue Bridge Financial, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.