Blue Bridge Financial Extends Senior Credit Facility with DZ BANK

News provided by

Blue Bridge Financial, Inc.

30 Jan, 2024, 13:31 ET

RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bridge Financial, Inc. ("Blue Bridge" or the "Company"), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, announced the closing of a one-year extension of its $135 million revolving credit facility with DZ BANK.

Hannah Phearsdorf, SVP of Finance & Accounting of Blue Bridge commented: "DZ BANK has been a great partner for the Company over the past five years and we are very pleased to extend our relationship with them. This extension will continue to provide us access to capital that will allow Blue Bridge to maintain its position in the market as being a key source of capital for small businesses."

"On the heels of Blue Bridge's inaugural ABS transaction, we are excited to facilitate the next phase of Blue Bridge's growth" said Cedric F. Probst, SVP at DZ BANK.

Blue Bridge Financial is a specialty equipment finance firm providing small and medium-sized businesses with secured loans for revenue-producing, essential-use equipment. The company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with a satellite office in Irvine, CA. To learn more about Blue Bridge, please visit www.bluebridgefinancial.com.

DZ BANK is the second largest bank in Germany and acts as central bank for approximately 700 cooperative banks in Germany. DZ BANK's New York based Structured Finance Asset Securitization team offers specialty lender finance, structured asset and accounts receivable financing solutions for a wide variety of clients and asset types throughout North America.

Contact: Hannah Phearsdorf
Senior Vice President | Finance and Accounting
[email protected]
716-204-8468
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-bridge-financial-inc/

SOURCE Blue Bridge Financial, Inc.

