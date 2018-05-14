Blue Bunny® Ice Cream Embarks on Nationwide Mission to Get People to "Give In To The Bunny" and Say "Yes" to Fun

LE MARS, Iowa, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevators aren't usually fun—awkward small talk, bad music and cramped spaces — which is why Blue Bunny took over an elevator to New York City's iconic Top of the Rock® last week, transporting visitors to a joy-inducing ice cream experience of awesome. Blue Bunny, the ice cream brand known for bringing fun to the freezer aisle, teamed up with actress and author Jenna Fischer to surprise unsuspecting fans and encourage them to "Give In To The Bunny" with some laughs and free ice cream.

Actress and author Jenna Fischer teamed up with Blue Bunny to take over an elevator to New York City’s iconic Top of the Rock and get riders to say "yes" to fun and ice cream. Photo credit: Michael Simon for Blue Bunny Actress and author Jenna Fischer joins Blue Bunny at New York City's Top of the Rock to help people “Give In To The Bunny” and say “yes” to fun. Photo credit: Michael Simon for Blue Bunny

"Life can get busy, and it's hard to carve out time for fun. For me, having fun, and being a little silly is an important part of recharging my battery," said Jenna Fischer. "The treat of ice cream always makes me happy, that's why I joined Blue Bunny to help share the fun of ice cream."

Screaming for Ice Cream … at 850 Feet Up!

After an elevator ride to remember, thousands of Top of the Rock visitors entered a limited-time Blue Bunny ice cream experience with the ultimate New York City skyline view. Visitors sampled a selection of delicious Blue Bunny treats at a custom confetti bar and then swung by the photo "hop" wall en route to the observatory deck. Top of the Rock was the first stop in the Blue Bunny "Give In To The Bunny" multi-city tour, part of the brand's first fully integrated campaign that reinvents its mascot Blu the bunny, while also highlighting two premium ice cream launches: all NEW Load'd Sundaes, and new flavors of existing favorites, Bunny Snacks and Mini Swirls.

"'Give In To The Bunny' is all about celebrating saying yes to fun and ice cream," said Jamee Pearlstein, senior brand manager for Blue Bunny. "Look out for Blue Bunny all summer long, instigating fun wherever we go!"

Hopping to a City Near You

Throughout the month of May, Blue Bunny will be transforming everyday elevators and unexpected places in five other major cities with eye-catching, limited-time ice cream takeovers to help fans "Give In To The Bunny" and set their fun side free. Mark your calendar because, like the brand's famous scoopable flavors, now you see it … and then it's gone!

