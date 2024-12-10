Blue Check Shops Interview Series Launches with Secrets to Hiring Automotive Technicians Fast

New podcast reveals how top independent auto repair shops find and retain great technicians quickly

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technician Find today announced the launch of the Blue Check Shops Interview Series, a new podcast that pulls back the curtain on how the most successful independent auto repair shops hire quality technicians in a tough labor market. Hosted by Chris Lawson of Technician Find, the series digs into the strategies and mindsets that set these top shops apart.

[PODCAST] Automotive Technician Hiring: Secrets of a Shop Owner Who Hires Techs Fast Blue Check Shops - Coming Soon

The inaugural episode features Phil Webster, owner of Webster Tire and Auto Service in Teutopolis, Illinois, who shares his secrets to rapidly hiring technicians by focusing on mindset, developing an apprentice program, and continuously recruiting. By applying these principles, Webster has built a thriving business and freed himself from day-to-day operations to focus on coaching other shop owners.

"We've generated over 80,000 job applications for 156 independent auto and diesel repair shops nationwide in the past 6 years, and noticed the top shops we work with do things differently," said Lawson. "Our goal with this series is to share their wisdom so other shop owners can gain insights on how to hire faster and keep technicians longer."

Key lessons from the interview with Webster include:

Overcoming limiting beliefs and fears around hiring





Putting consistent effort into recruitment marketing





Getting creative with referrals by asking "Who's the best tech you've worked with?"





Focusing on the tech's motivation (growth, respect, compensation)





Developing an in-house apprenticeship program to bring younger techs up to speed





Providing ongoing training and a path for career advancement





Creating a shop culture technicians want to be part of for the long-term

The Blue Check Shops Interview Series is a must-listen for any independent auto repair shop owner or manager looking to build a reliable team of technicians in today's challenging hiring environment.

Visit: [PODCAST] Automotive Technician Hiring: Secrets of a Shop Owner Who Hires Techs Fast to watch the full interview with Phil Webster on the Technician Find Blog page.

About Technician Find

Technician Find helps independent auto repair shops hire the technicians they need to grow. Over the past 6 years, they've generated more than 80,000 job applications for 156 shops across the United States. Learn more at www.technicianfind.com.

