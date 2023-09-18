Blue Cheese Market to Reach $2,229.5 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global blue cheese market is driven by growing interest in gourmet and artisanal foods, an increase in demand for nutrients rich food, and increasing availability and accessibility.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blue Cheese Market By Type (Gorgonzola, Castello Double Crème Blue, Roquefort, Stilton, Castello Traditional Danish Blue), By Source (Sheep's Milk, Cow's Milk, Goat's Milk), By Texture (Hard Blue Cheese, Soft Blue Cheese), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global blue cheese market generated $1,472.1 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to generate $2,229.5 Million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Blue cheese, renowned for its unparalleled flavor and characteristic azure or verdant veins created by Penicillium mold, is garnering escalating popularity among consumers, and finding versatile applications in culinary realms. Discerning consumers seeking extraordinary and refined gastronomic encounters are increasingly gravitating towards specialty cheeses like blue cheese.

Prime determinants of growth

The global blue cheese market is driven by growing interest in gourmet and artisanal foods, an increase in demand for nutrients rich food, and increasing availability and accessibility. Additionally, the burgeoning cognizance of the health advantages linked to judicious cheese consumption, such as its commendable calcium and protein content, is stoking market expansion. Nonetheless, the blue cheese industry confronts certain hurdles. Crafting blue cheese necessitates meticulous environmental conditions and skilled craftsmanship, rendering it a labor-intensive and time-consuming endeavor. Ensuring unwavering quality and consistency poses a formidable challenge, potentially leading to variations in flavor profiles. Moreover, the exploration of diverse distribution channels, encompassing online retail and international markets, unlocks avenues for market expansion and heightened accessibility to blue cheese products.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1,472.1 Million Market Size in 2032 $2,229.5 Million CAGR 4.3 % No. of Pages in Report 433 Segments covered Type, Source, Texture Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Growing interest in gourmet and artisanal foods

An increase in demand for nutrients rich food

Increasing availability and accessibility Opportunities Product innovation and flavor variations Restraints Limited shelf life and price sensitivity

Competing cheese varieties

The Roquefort segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the roquefort segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global blue cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for premium and artisanal cheeses, with consumers valuing unique and high-quality products. However, the castello traditional danish blue segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The Cow's Milk segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on Source, the cow's milk segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the global blue cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The familiarity and widespread availability of cow's milk, making it a preferred choice for many consumers. Additionally, the goat's milk segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Goat's milk is easy to digest due to presence of calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C in higher percentage when compared with cow's milk.

The Supermarket/Hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global blue cheese market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The changing consumer behavior and the increasing preference for convenience. Additionally, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around half of the global blue cheese market revenue. Cheese is a popular food ingredient utilized on regular basis in the cuisines of various European countries, which is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the cheese market in the European region. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players: -

The Kraft Heinz Company

Organic Valley Family of Farms.

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers

European Foods Marketplace

AgCertain Industries, Inc.

Savencia SA

Arla Foods amba

The Kroger Co.

Climax Foods Inc.

Saputo Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global blue cheese market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new distribution channel launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, Distribution Channel portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research