BLUE CHIP CASINO WORKERS IN INDIANA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Slot Attendants in Michigan City Clinch First Organizing Win at Boyd Gaming

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 22 slot attendants and dual rates at Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City, Ind., have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 135. This marks the first organizing win at Boyd Gaming, one of the largest casino entertainment companies in the U.S.

"Teamsters continue to make their presence known in the casino industry," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "We don't shy away from organizing at any company or any state. This group paves the way and sends a message to other casinos nationwide."

The slot attendants, who keep the casino floor running, maintaining over 1,600 slot machines and providing guest services, joined the Teamsters to secure higher pay, improved benefits, and improved working conditions. On June 23, the casino workers marched on the boss and demanded Teamsters representation.

"This group demonstrated their unity and determination from the very start of this campaign," said Dustin Roach, President of Local 135. "Now it's time for the company to meet us at the bargaining table without delay. We are going to negotiate a fair first contract and hold this company accountable every step of the way."

"With a little bit of courage and a lot of heart, we were able to make our voices heard," said Candace Todd, a slot attendant and proud new member of Local 135. "The company hired a union buster, held meetings, and tried to intimidate us, but they didn't stand a chance. Nothing could ever break our solidarity."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent nearly 6,000 members at casinos and casino hotels.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters