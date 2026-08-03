TEAMSTERS: ALLEGIANT AIR PILOTS RATIFY TWO-YEAR AGREEMENT

Contract Delivers Major Improvements to Wages, Benefits, Job Protections

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,300 pilots represented by the Allegiant Pilots Association, Teamsters Local 2118, have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement by an 80 percent margin, with 99 percent of eligible pilots participating in the ratification vote.

The agreement provides an immediate average hourly wage increase of approximately 40 percent, and its ratification triggers the payment of approximately $300 million in accrued retention bonuses to Allegiant pilots.

"This agreement represents a major leap forward for our pilots. It delivers approximately 54 percent in wage increases by January 2027 and meaningful improvements to retirement, benefits, work rules, and quality of life over our previous contract," said Ryan Joseph, President of Local 2118. "Just as importantly, it positions our pilot group from a place of strength as we enter joint collective bargaining and seniority list integration. That's exactly what this agreement was designed to accomplish."

Other provisions include a company-funded 15 percent direct 401(k) contribution, company-paid long-term disability through age 65, a five-hour minimum pay credit for each flight duty period, expanded leave protections, and increased premium pay for open time, voluntary flying, and junior assignments.

The agreement also includes scheduling-system protections, minimum days-off guarantees, displacement and fleet-transition protections, and furlough protections tied to scheduling efficiencies.

"This is a major win for Allegiant pilots across the country," said Dave Saucedo, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "Our members stood strong, stayed united, and fought hard to secure the improvements they deserve. This agreement gives Allegiant pilots the leverage and momentum they need to protect their careers, seniority, and future."

With ratification complete, Teamsters Local 2118 will turn its focus to joint collective bargaining and seniority list Integration, remaining firmly committed to protecting the careers, seniority, contractual rights, and working conditions of Allegiant pilots.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Joshua Martin, (725) 308-2755

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters