REPUBLIC SERVICES TEAMSTERS UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Landfill Workers in $67 Billion Waste Giant's Backyard Fighting for Fair First Contract

BUCKEYE, Ariz., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services workers represented by Teamsters Local 104 have unanimously voted to authorize a strike.

The group joined the Teamsters early this year to bargain for a first contract that guarantees them respect on the job. Shortly after their strike authorization, they were also forced to file an unfair labor practice charge against the company.

"We unionized with the Teamsters because this company refused to give us the respect we deserve," said Daniel Freitag, a steward and two-year Republic worker. "Treatment from management has only gotten worse as we've tried to bargain in good faith for a first agreement. It's unacceptable. If they want a fight, they're moving in the right direction."

These Teamsters operate Republic's Buckeye Landfill, located just outside the multibillion-dollar waste hauler's corporate headquarters in Phoenix. Their facility serves a range of municipalities, including Maricopa and Buckeye.

"Our members will not stand for Republic's bullying and mismanagement," said Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 104 and Teamsters International Vice President for the Western Region. "These workers want nothing more than to clock in and be treated and compensated fairly. They will not settle for anything less. They've made that clear with this unanimous strike authorization vote. The ball is in Republic's court."

Last year, Republic forced hundreds of rank-and-file Teamsters across the country on strike. Republic has admitted that its management-induced work stoppage cost the company's shareholders $50 million.

"These courageous workers do not stand alone. The entire 1.3 million-member Teamsters Union is behind them 100 percent," said Victor Mineros, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "We hoped Republic learned its lesson last year. But if they want to try their luck against the Teamsters again, they know where to find us."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Trish Muir, (520) 246-9592

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters