"Now, more than ever, enterprise organizations are investing in Microsoft technologies and cloud computing," said Jim Peelman, CEO at Blue Chip. "As a result, there is a growing need for IT partners who can successfully implement and optimize Microsoft products and services. Blue Chip is committed to being that IT partner and to helping Fortune 1000 companies maximize the value of their Microsoft investment and move to the cloud."

In 2017, Blue Chip invested $1.3 million in its Cleveland headquarters to accommodate team growth; increase client collaboration; and enhance training facilities. Blue Chip also expanded into Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky. In 2018, Blue Chip will focus on the development of St. Louis, bringing an estimated 40 jobs to the region.

Blue Chip's expansion into St. Louis will be led by newly appointed Senior Vice President of Emerging Marketing, Tony Guidi.

"Our goal is to help an increasing number of enterprise clients capitalize on advances in cloud computing and Microsoft technologies," said Guidi. "We also welcome the opportunity to build new relationship with partners and vendors as we have done with exceptional success in the Midwest."

About Blue Chip Consulting Group

Blue Chip is a technology consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, OH with growing locations in cities across the United States. Leveraging Microsoft technologies and extensive industry experience, Blue Chip delivers tailored technical solutions that help clients advance their business. Learn more at www.bluechip-llc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-chip-consulting-group-grows-national-footprint-expands-into-st-louis-mo-300618981.html

SOURCE Blue Chip Consulting Group

Related Links

https://www.bluechip-llc.com/

http://www.bluechip-llc.com

