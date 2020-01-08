Blue Chip Endeavors Gathers Donations to Benefit Open Hands Food Pantry

"Food pantries are in constant need of supplies and food to hand out to the less fortunate in the community," said Blue Chip Endeavors CEO and President Dan Bazuin. "During the holidays, as we're counting our blessings, it's gratifying to be able to help others feel the warmth of the holidays."

Promoting individual success through personal and professional development opportunities, Blue Chip Endeavors has built an efficient and highly capable team that has served a major telecommunications company since 2012.

In addition to exceeding sales goals and client expectations, Blue Chip Endeavors is committed to developing individuals into trusted leaders through teamwork and fundamental management training. The firm gives back to the community through its support of various charitable causes.

About Blue Chip Endeavors

Blue Chip Endeavors is a privately owned sales and consulting firm based in Bingham Farms, Michigan, that manages the retail product of a major telecommunications company. With a focus on face-to-face consulting strategies tailored to the client and customer, Blue Chip Endeavors supports professional and personal leadership development for its team members as well. For more information, call 248-385-5123 or visit their website at bluechipendeavors.net.

Contact: Candice Bazuin

248-385-5123

