Blue Chip Launches SAP on Azure Offering, Expands Cloud Services to Serve Microsoft Market

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blue Chip Consulting Group, an IT consulting firm and Microsoft Managed Gold Partner, announced the launch of an SAP on Azure offering.

"As organizations look to increase their cloud footprint, there is a critical need for IT partners who can assist with the modernization of business applications," said Tony Guidi, Senior Vice President of Emerging Markets at Blue Chip. "That is why Blue Chip developed an offering that helps enterprise organizations develop the scaffolding needed to migrate SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA to Microsoft's cloud."

Blue Chip's custom-developed SAP on Azure offering helps drive the effective and automated migration of SAP workloads to Azure. By using industry best practices, and a team of Microsoft-certified consultants, Blue Chip delivers a holistic solution that includes architecture guidance, design documentation, configuration assistance, and migration support.

"No matter the business driver, Blue Chip can help organizations experience seamless and repeatable migrations into a secure and optimized Azure environment," said Paul Ozanich, Managing Director at Blue Chip. "Our first-hand experience, coupled with our Microsoft partnership, uniquely positions us to deliver an industry-leading solution. Organizations who partner with Blue Chip can experience an SAP environment that offers increased agility, security, and business continuity."

About Blue Chip Consulting Group

Blue Chip is a technology consulting firm headquartered in Cleveland, OH with growing locations in cities across the United States. Leveraging Microsoft technologies and extensive industry experience, Blue Chip delivers tailored technical solutions that help clients advance their business. Learn more at www.bluechip-llc.com.

