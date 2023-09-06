Blue Chip Partners Named One of the Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan for 2023 by Crain's Detroit Business

Plus listed in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2023 rankings of America's largest RIA firms and named a Wealthies finalist

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Chip Partners ("Blue Chip"), an award-winning, independent Registered Investment Advisor and comprehensive wealth management firm located just outside of Detroit, was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan for 2023 by Crain's Detroit Business.

"Success is measured in many ways," said Robert Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Blue Chip Partners. "However, building a fast-growing company with happy employees is near the top of the list. I'm so thankful for and proud of our team that contributed to this achievement and make Blue Chip Partners such a great place to work."

Crain's Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan (formerly known as Cool Places to Work) is a survey and research-driven program in partnership with the Best Companies Group. Best Companies uses an employer questionnaire to examine applicant companies' practices, programs, and benefits. Afterward, it surveys employees on engagement and satisfaction. Eligible companies are at least one year old, have at least 15 employees, and are located in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Ingham, Livingston, Lapeer, Genesee, St. Clair, Monroe, Lenawee, or Jackson counties.

"Large or small, these 100 top employers have rolled with the punches through economic turmoil, developing ways to engage employees, make them feel heard, and get them excited to show up for work," said Crain's Detroit Business.

Out of 100 companies that were honored, Blue Chip Partners came in at #29 in the list, which cited many of the firm's perks and benefits, including 24 days of PTO with additional PTO for community service, telecommuting options, continuing education, financial support for professional certifications and designations, hands-on training, opportunities for advancement, and monthly happy hours. The listing also highlighted the firm's 50/50 male to female executive ratio. In addition, Blue Chip holds regularly catered lunches, fun holiday parties, office gatherings, and more.

"We're now 27 employees strong (and growing) with an exceptional workplace culture, collaborative environment, and great benefits," said Steinberg.

BLUE CHIP PARTNERS NAMED TOP ADVISORY FIRM BY FINANCIAL ADVISOR MAGAZINE

Blue Chip Partners was recently listed in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2023 RIA Survey and Ranking, listing the top 521 Registered Investment Advisory firms in the U.S. by assets under management (AUM). The firm ranked #301 in the list of largest RIAs (up 16 spots from the 2022 rankings), with year-end 2022 assets totaling nearly $1.1B. Blue Chip has been included in the Financial Advisor RIA rankings every year since 2016.

MANAGING PARTNER DAN SEDER NAMED FINALIST FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY AWARDS

In addition, Dan Seder, CFA, CMT, CFP®, Managing Partner of Blue Chip Partners, was named a finalist in the 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, an industry-leading awards program and annual competition often referred to as the Wealthies. In the 2023 Wealthies, Seder was named a finalist for 'Thought Leader of the Year' among Individual RIA Firm Leaders thanks to all of the thought leadership content he produces for the firm, for investors, and for company executives – an area that he specializes in.

Seder produces monthly videos and blog posts sharing tips regarding issues facing corporate executives and also features heavily in Blue Chip's webinars and podcast episodes, where he flexes his knowledge and expertise, answering questions about various investment and financial planning topics. His subject matter expertise led him to be featured on NTD TV as well as on the InvestmentNews Game Day Stage at the 2022 Schwab IMPACT conference. His thought leadership has also been featured in USA Today, Wealth Solutions Report, and CBS News, and he was profiled in Authority Magazine. Earlier this year, Seder was named a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes, ranking #18 in Michigan for 2023.

For the ninth year, WealthManagement.com will honor the best companies, individuals, and organizations that support financial advisor success at its annual Industry Awards. This year's winners across 92 categories, chosen by an independent panel of judges from more than 400 finalists, will be announced on September 7th at a black tie gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The finalists were culled down from more than 1,000 entries from 413 companies.

BLUE CHIP PARTNERS ADDS NEW PROFESSIONALS TO TEAM

The firm also recently announced the additions of four new team members:

Adam Larkin serves as an Associate Financial Advisor and works directly with clients alongside Senior Financial Advisors on the Blue Chip team. Prior to joining Blue Chip Partners, Larkin worked as an analyst on the Capital Markets team at United Wholesale Mortgage. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Yale University.

Gina DiGirolamo also serves as an Associate Financial Advisor in a client-facing role. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual. DiGirolamo earned both her Bachelor of Business Administration in Professional Sales and a Bachelor of Arts for Music in Piano from the University of Toledo.

Vince Parrack serves as a Rotational Program Associate and will work within multiple departments at the firm, including client services, investments, and financial planning. Prior to joining Blue Chip, Parrack began his career with Hantz Financial, where he worked with a diverse team of professionals and was exposed to many aspects of the financial planning process. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in finance from Michigan State University.

Jennifer Koperski serves as a Client Services Associate, assisting the firm's clients and advisors. Prior to joining Blue Chip, she worked as a branch manager for Citizens Bank.

In addition, Deborah VanDam was recently promoted to Associate Financial Advisor after joining the firm in 2022 as a Client Services Associate. VanDam graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude, and earned an M.S. in Finance from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

ABOUT BLUE CHIP PARTNERS

Blue Chip Partners, LLC (Blue Chip) is a privately-owned, independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan (a suburban area near Detroit). Blue Chip provides personalized wealth management and asset management services, serving as a fiduciary to over 750 client relationships with over $1.1 Billion in assets under management. The advisors at Blue Chip have extensive experience and credentials that provide the foundation for providing comprehensive wealth management and holistic advice to a select clientele. Blue Chip has eight Certified Financial Planner™ licensees (CFPs), four Chartered Financial Analysts (CFAs), three Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), three Chartered Market Technicians (CMTs), and two licensed attorneys (Michigan). To learn more, visit www.BlueChipPartners.com.

