Blue Clay Capital Issues Statement Regarding Sleep Number Corporation

News provided by

Blue Clay Capital

30 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Clay Capital CO III, Long-Term Shareholders of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR), Sent Letter To Sleep Number Board Urging Them To Immediately Elect Three Stadium Capital Board Representatives.

  • We are long-term shareholders who through our combined interests currently own over 1% of Sleep Number and sought shareholder board representation in 2015.  We were rebuffed by the board and management.

  • Since we withdrew our proxy on May 15, 2015, Sleep Number has declined 46% vs. a 161% gain for Tempur-Pedic and 125% gain for the S&P 500

  • This significant and unacceptable absolute and relative performance is due to extremely poor management decisions and execution, ineffective strategic decisions and a lack of accountability in management and governance.

  • We share Stadium's concerns communicated in their press release about misallocation of capital and resources, ineffective strategy, untimely stock repurchases, excessive executive compensation and other issues that have led to weak operating margins and a poor capital structure, resulting in Sleep Number's long-term share price underperformance

  • Shareholder representation is urgently needed on the board to solve the myriad of problems facing the company.  Shareholder board representation to improve strategy, expenses, and compensation plan design would unlock significant shareholder value.

  • We urge Sleep Number to immediately elect three Stadium Capital nominees to the board.

  • We are concerned with the board's unacceptable response to Stadium.  Any further delay addressing the serious concerns raised by shareholders will only continue the long-term pain shareholders have endured.   Immediate action is needed. 

  • We have communicated our detailed concerns to the board in a letter that can be accessed here (https://docsend.com/view/kij2abv5aw9xz3iq) and await an opportunity to directly confer with the board.

Investors contact:

Okapi Partners LLC
Bruce Goldfarb / Chuck Garske
(212) 297-0720
Info@okapipartners.com

SOURCE Blue Clay Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.