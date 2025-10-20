Blue Clay Health Strengthens Leadership with the Appointments of Dr. Garth Graham and Ajai Sehgal to Executive Advisors

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Clay Health, a company building a new architecture for coordinated care, today announced the expansion of its senior leadership with the advancement of Dr. Garth Graham and the addition of Ajai Sehgal into executive advisor roles. This move brings world-class expertise in medicine, public health, and hyperscale data systems to accelerate Blue Clay Health's mission to provide clarity and safety for families navigating complex medical needs.

Ajai Sehgal joins Blue Clay Health as an executive advisor. Most recently, Sehgal served as Mayo Clinic's Chief Data & Analytics Officer, where he advanced the ethical use of Mayo's 159 years of data to inform the evolution of medicine and future cures. He also chaired Digital Technology at Mayo's Center for Digital Health and currently serves as Chief AI Officer at IKS Health. Sehgal's career includes senior technology leadership roles at Eagleview, Hootsuite, and The Chemistry Group, as well as early leadership at Microsoft, where he helped found and scale Expedia into the world's largest travel agency. He began his career as an officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Dr. Garth Graham, already a member of Blue Clay Health's advisory board, will transition into the role of executive advisor. Dr. Graham is Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health at YouTube and Google Health. A cardiologist, researcher, and public health leader, he previously served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health across two presidential administrations and has held senior leadership roles at Aetna and CVS Health. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and serves on multiple national boards focused on advancing health and equity.

"These appointments reflect a natural evolution for Blue Clay Health as we continue to grow and mature," said Chris Riley, Founder and CEO of Blue Clay Health. "Ajai and Garth are among the most respected leaders in healthcare and technology. Their leadership will be invaluable as we scale our coordination engine and enhance our platform for multi-specialist reasoning. We are building the technology not just to coordinate specialists, but to guarantee the safety and audibility of their recommendations."

"I am honored to join Blue Clay Health as an executive advisor," said Ajai Sehgal. "The company is tackling one of the most important challenges in healthcare: how to move beyond simple data aggregation into true clinical reasoning. Blue Clay Health's unique model is architected to generate a new class of decision-labeled data, and I look forward to helping the team build this fundamental new asset."

"Blue Clay Health is building the essential cognitive infrastructure that the industry has lacked," said Dr. Garth Graham. "By separating the 'reasoning' of care from the local 'action', their model allows specialists to work at the top of their license, from any location. I'm excited to help advance this new architecture, which will fundamentally improve outcomes."

With Sehgal and Graham assuming executive advisor positions, Blue Clay Health strengthens its capacity to integrate leading-edge data architecture and clinical strategy, further positioning the company to define a new category in healthcare.

About Blue Clay Health

Blue Clay Health is a Private Medical Advisory Service built on a new architecture for coordinated care. Our mission is to provide continuous clarity and safety for families navigating complex medical needs. Our coordination service is powered by a proprietary platform that enforces multi-specialist collaboration and provides real-time safety checks. This system delivers iterative, de-conflicted, evidence-linked recommendations for local doctors to act on. For specialists, Blue Clay Health provides complete infrastructure, including multi-state licensing and malpractice coverage, allowing them to focus purely on collaborative clinical excellence.

