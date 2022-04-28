Blue Climate Initiative Convenes Global Summit in French Polynesia to Accelerate Ocean-Related Solutions to Climate Change

TETIAROA, French Polynesia, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Climate Initiative (BCI) announced that its inaugural Blue Climate Summit for accelerating ocean-related solutions to climate change will take place in French Polynesia on May 14-20, 2022. This high-profile, global event will galvanize task forces, launch major announcements, present impact investment opportunities, and provide Pacific Islanders an international forum to spearhead action on ocean and climate issues. The program will focus on accelerating collaborative projects that target six missions: climate change mitigation, ocean protection, CO 2 removal, healthy blue communities, sustainable tourism, and improved ocean understanding.

The Blue Climate Summit is an endorsed action of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and is co-hosted by the Government of French Polynesia. The Blue Climate Summit will be held in French Polynesian on May 14-20th to accelerated ocean-related solutions to climate change.

The Summit is to be co-convened by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Dr. Sylvia Earle, Marc Benioff, Nainoa Thompson, Laura Turner Seydel, and Dr. Andrew Forrest. Over 200 scientists, innovators, policymakers, business and financial experts, community leaders, and environmental and youth activists will come together to work on ocean and climate strategies. The event is an endorsed action of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development . Co-hosts and sponsors include the Government of French Polynesia, Atitia Center, Fare Natura, Centre de Recherches Insulaires et Observatoire de l'Environnement (CRIOBE), University of California Gump Research Station,Tetiaroa Society, The Brando, Pacific Beachcomber, Ponant, Air Tahiti Nui, Forsythia Foundation, Algenist, and others.

The Summit will commence at the Presidential Palace on May 15 with a welcome address from French Polynesian President Edouard Fritch followed by the presentation of $1 million to BCI's Ocean Innovation Prize winners. Other events include a convening of Tahiti's voyaging canoe Fa'afaite, the legendary Hokulea, and Pwo navigators, including Nainoa Thompson, at the UNESCO World Heritage site Taputapuatea, and a public benefit concert on the Papeete waterfront. The concert will bring together international and local artists to raise public awareness and inspire action for ocean and climate.

BCI will fully double offset the event's footprint by investing in a carbon sequestration project in the tropical IndoPacific and an emissions reduction project in French Polynesia.

"Why is it important to organize the Blue Climate Summit in French Polynesia? Because we have the largest managed marine area in the world covering 5 million km²; because we have the largest biosphere reserve in the French network covering 19,000 km²; and because, above all, the people of the largest ocean continent carry a message to offer to the world. On the occasion of the Blue Climate Summit, I invite the world to come to French Polynesia, to listen to us, and above all, to hear us," says Mr. Edouard Fritch, President of French Polynesia.

Read the full press release here .

About Blue Climate Initiative

Blue Climate Initiative, sponsored by the nonprofit organization Tetiaroa Society, accelerates ocean-based solutions to climate change. It enables innovation, research, and collaboration while protecting our oceans and unlocking solutions on urgent challenges like renewable energy, sustainable food supplies, improved human health, flourishing biodiversity, stewardship of the ocean's resources, and vibrant ocean economies.

Contact

Julie Mai

Program Officer, Communications

7143168012

[email protected]

Blueclimateinitiative.org

SOURCE Blue Climate Initiative