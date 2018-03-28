Blue Cloud Wind Energy Project Developed by Tri Global Energy Reaches Financial Close and Starts Construction

The 148 MW wind project, located in Bailey and Lamb Counties in Texas, is comprised of 19,000 leased acres of privately owned farm land. Tri Global Energy developed the Blue Cloud Wind Energy Project using its proprietary business model, the Wind Force Plan, which allows local landowners and community investors the opportunity to partner with and have a substantial ownership in the wind project development that leased their land.

"We are very proud to develop wind projects that not only benefit the environment by creating renewable energy sources, but also the larger communities where they are located," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy.

Since founding the Blue Cloud community-sponsored wind energy project in 2013, Tri Global Energy has been a manager, member and the exclusive project developer. Since July 2016, when CIP purchased the Blue Cloud Wind Energy project, Tri Global Energy's experienced project development team has worked closely with CIP to complete development, achieve financial closing and start construction.

About Tri Global Energy - Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas. Founded in 2009, TGE's goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of wind projects. Additionally, the company has pioneered a unique way to generate local economic benefits through the development of renewable energy projects by partnering with landowners, communities and industry-leading investors. The company develops and owns utility-scale wind projects in Texas, New Mexico and Nebraska. For more information, visit http://www.triglobalenergy.com.

