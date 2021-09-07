BLUE COLLAR AUCTION, With Iconic Comedian Bill Engvall At The Helm, Premieres This Friday, Sept. 10 On Circle Network

Blue Collar Auction will feature one-of-a-kind memorabilia, ranging from a Mandolin owned and played by Rolling Stones legend Bill Wyman, to a '69 Pontiac GTO driven by Lady Gaga. Each week, remote bidders from across the country square off against one another in the hopes of taking home the collectible. The show also features many guest stars, including NASCAR Legend Kyle Petty, the original Gas Monkey Richard Rawlings of Fast N' Loud , and actor Lorenzo Lamas of Renegade and Falcon Crest fame. Engvall's well-known, all-American charm promise to make the show both entertaining and informative.

"This is a fun series that you can watch with the whole family on Friday nights," said Engvall. "There isn't really much I won't do for a laugh, and you'll get to see that firsthand as I embarrass myself on multiple occasions."

"Circle is excited for viewers to take a fun step into history with Bill Engvall on 'Blue Collar Auction,'" said Evan Haiman, SVP of Content. "Bill brings his comedic personality to the stage, selling these amazing items in a way that's never been seen before."

Engvall recently announced his stand-up touring would be coming to an end in 2022, as he embarks on his final tour, "Here's Your Sign - It's Finally Time."

Airing on Circle Network, the award-winning music and lifestyle network dedicated to celebrating everything country, the series is a co-production between Blue Collar Comedy Tour founders Parallel Entertainment, and private equity-backed Venture 10 Studio Group.

Executive Producers are Engvall, Jenny Riker and JP Williams of Parallel Entertainment, Hans Schiff and John Stevens of Venture 10, as well as showrunner Charles Steenveld. The project is represented by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein and Lezcano.

For more information on Blue Collar Auction, please visit www.bluecollarauction.com.

For more information on how to watch Circle, please visit: https://www.circleallaccess.com/watch-circle/

SOURCE Venture 10